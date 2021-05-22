‘The perfect kind of signing’ – Tottenham to rival Arsenal and Aston Villa for Norwich City star: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Tottenham Hotspur have emerged as contenders to sign Emi Buendia this summer, according to reports from Sky Sports.

The Norwich City star looks set to be a hot property this summer after guiding the Canaries to promotion from the Championship after scoring 15 and creating 17 for Daniel Farke’s side.

Arsenal and Aston Villa are both said to be keen as well, but a move to Spurs could really be appealing for the Argentine.

So is Emi Buendia ready for a move to Tottenham, and would he be a good signing?

The team at FLW have their say…

Alfie Burns

Buendia has been the best player in the Championship over the last 12 months. He lights up games with his vision, touch and productivity.

At this point in his career, there’s no denying that he’s a Premier League player.

Tottenham need to improve their squad and bring in some fresh faces this summer, with things awfully stale in North London at the moment.

Personally, I think Buendia has all the ability to play for a club like Tottenham in the long-term, I just question whether they’ve seen enough of him in the top-flight to part with the money Norwich are going to want.

That’s the big sticking point here and I think it might be a case of revisiting this interest 12 months down the line, when Buendia will surely have had a big impact in the Premier League.

However, Tottenham are looking at the right calibre of player in my opinion: exciting, hungry for success and with age on his side.

Jordan Rushworth

This would be the perfect kind of signing for Tottenham to make this summer, with Spurs needing to bring in some attacking reinforcements and Buendia is exactly the right type of player that you could see flourishing for them and making a real difference for them with his quality.

Buendia is attracting the interests of a lot of clubs so Tottenham would be able to pull off something of a coup if they can get this deal to happen. Buendia is the sort of player that would be able to bring out the best in their other attacking players and he could add extra dynamism to their attacking play.

Bringing in Buendia would be a sign that Tottenham are prepared to give it a real go next season despite them potentially losing Harry Kane. They will need extra creativity in the side if he leaves because they will need goals from all over the field to relace his output.

It has been a difficult period for Spurs this season and in the last few weeks, and a positive signing like Buendia is something that they need to lift morale heading into next term. It could be a signing that makes a lot of difference for them if they can pull it off.

Ned Holmes

This could be a fantastic signing, particularly if they’re looking to reinvest a fee for Harry Kane.

Spurs’ summer is likely to be dominated by transfer rumours surrounding their talismanic striker but, in my eyes, spending £40 million on Buendia would be a shrewd bit of business if they’re indeed rebuilding.

With Dele Alli’s future seemingly up in the air and Ndombele still yet to convince consistently, landing someone with the ability to unpick defences and score goals himself could be massive.

Buendia is a magician and someone that deserves to be playing in the Premier League.

If it’s financially viable and fits their needs at the time, it would make sense for Spurs to offer him that chance.