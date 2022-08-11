“The perfect fit for Michael Beale’s system” – QPR come to transfer agreement with Man United: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

QPR have agreed a deal with Manchester United for Ethan Laird, according to Mike McGrath.

The defender will be joining the London club on a season long loan as QPR look to solve their lack of depth at right-back.

Here we ask our FLW writers their verdict on if Laird will be a good addition to Michael Beale’s squad…

Adam Jones

Laird has already become accustomed to possession football under Russell Martin at Swansea City and Scott Parker at AFC Bournemouth.

This is what would make him such a suitable addition as a ball-playing defender, the perfect fit for Michael Beale’s system.

However, he would probably be more beneficial as a wing-back as opposed to a more defensive full-back and the fact Beale is likely to deploy a back three at some point is good news for the Manchester United defender.

With Osman Kakay already available as a permanent option, they can afford to bring in a loanee in this position and Laird would certainly be a decent option, especially if United agree to pay a proportion of his wages.

He may have only recorded three assists in 20 league games at Swansea, but it’s certainly a total he can improve if given the freedom to get forward and a full season to thrive by Beale.

Marcus Ally

This is a deal that Queens Park Rangers fans should be getting very excited about.

Rangers have been unsuccessful in attempts to lure Danny McNamara to the club this summer, but in terms of their 2022/23 prospects, Laird is a significant upgrade on the Millwall man.

Laird was a standout wing back in the division in the first half of last season at Swansea City, and appears to be pushing for a loan move despite being valued as a squad member at Old Trafford.

Beale does seem to prefer a back four, but as long as Laird has the licence to get forward he will be a huge asset at Championship level and definitely an improvement on Osman Kakay and Albert Adomah as options in the role.

Declan Harte

If a lack of game time at Watford was a concern for Man United, then it won’t be at QPR.

Laird will fit in well with Beale’s style of play and will offer a great attacking threat from the right flank.

The full back is comfortable in a back four or back five, but utilising him as a wing-back would bring the best out of his own game and would help him develop his attacking skills and instincts.

The 20-year old needs a good year after the setback of his Bournemouth stint where he struggled for minutes.

If he can perform well in the Championship this season, and start living up to his obvious potential, then he could give Erik ten Hag a welcome headache in deciding what the future of United’s right back looks like.