Highlights Pundit Carlton Palmer believes Darren Moore would be the perfect fit for Huddersfield Town, praising his ability to work with young players and his meticulous approach.

Moore's successful tenure at Sheffield Wednesday and previous experience at West Bromwich Albion highlight his Championship credentials and make him a strong candidate for the Huddersfield job.

While parting ways with Neil Warnock is a risk given the club's strong start, Moore's track record and recent success at Sheffield Wednesday make him an ideal replacement.

Pundit Carlton Palmer believes former Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore would be the perfect fit for Huddersfield Town.

The Terriers are on the hunt for a new manager after the departure of Neil Warnock, who took charge of the club for the final time in the 2-2 draw against Stoke City on Wednesday night.

Warnock led Town to survival last season following his appointment in February and he signed a new one-year contract this summer, but he announced his departure earlier this week after the club decided it was the right time to make a longer-term appointment.

According to journalist Alan Nixon, Moore is set to replace Warnock at the John Smith's Stadium.

Moore has been out of work since leaving Wednesday in June due to a disagreement with chairman Dejphon Chansiri, just weeks after guiding the Owls to promotion from League One.

However, it seems that Moore is not the only candidate for the Terriers vacancy, with talkSPORT claiming that former Luton Town and Southampton boss Nathan Jones is also in contention.

What did Carlton Palmer say?

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer revealed that he believes Moore would be an excellent appointment for Huddersfield.

"Darren Moore and Nathan Jones are candidates for the Huddersfield job," Palmer said.

"It seems that they are both the front-runners and they are both good candidates.

"Darren Moore is my friend, I've not spoken to him so I don't know what's going on at present, but I believe Darren will be the next manager of Huddersfield Town from what I'm hearing.

"I might be biased, but I know Leigh Bromby very well and what they are looking to do at the football club and to take the club forward, Darren is the perfect fit.

"Darren loves to work with young players and give them an opportunity, Huddersfield have a terrific youth set up.

"Darren is meticulous in everything he does and Huddersfield have done the right thing.

"Neil Warnock is a terrific manager, he's done a fantastic job at Huddersfield keeping them up last season and starting this season very, very well, but at his age, he can't go on forever, although he looks terrific and full of energy.

"Huddersfield have had to move quickly because if it is in fact Darren Moore, he would not be available for long given the job he has recently done at Sheffield Wednesday."

Would Darren Moore be a good appointment for Huddersfield Town?

It is difficult to disagree with Palmer that Moore would be a great appointment for the Terriers.

The 49-year-old did an outstanding job at Wednesday, rebuilding the club before leading them to promotion to the Championship, and the Owls' struggles since his departure underline just how important Moore was at Hillsborough.

Moore has also proven his Championship credentials during his time at West Bromwich Albion, and he was incredibly unlucky to lose his job at The Hawthorns in March 2019 with the Baggies sitting fourth in the table.

There is no doubt it is a risk for Huddersfield to part company with Warnock, particularly considering their strong start to the season, but Moore would be the ideal replacement.