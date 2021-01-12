‘The perfect fit’, ‘Absolute no brainer’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans react to significant update in manager hunt

Paul Cook has reportedly applied to become the new Sheffield Wednesday manager, which has drawn an interesting response from fans of the Yorkshire club.

In late December, Tony Pulis was sacked after just 45 days in charge of the Owls and his replacement is yet to be appointed with owner Dejphon Chansiri understood to be in no rush to make the decision amid a significant number of interested candidates.

According to Yorkshire Live, Cook has applied to become Pulis’ permanent replacement and is keen to return to football after leaving Wigan Athletic in the summer.

The 53-year-old has been linked with Wednesday multiple times in the past and is understood to have long held an ambition to take charge at Hillsborough.

Cook has had success everywhere he has been in the EFL, having won promotion with Chesterfield, Portsmouth, and Wigan.

He also has experience avoiding Championship relegation, having kept the Latics in the second tier in 2018/19 and nearly done so again last term despite administration and a 12-point deduction

A number of foreign coaches have been linked with the Owls job, including Rene Weiler, Thorsten Fink, Gus Poyet, and Paco Jemez, but it seems Cook is the man that many Wednesday fans want to take charge.

Read their reaction to the latest update here:

Surely if he wants the job it’s just a matter of time before the deal gets done? He’s the perfect fit at this current time in my often-wrong opinion #swfc https://t.co/lDHNTvzUzt — SWFC one stop shop (@OneSwfc) January 11, 2021

If chansiri has any brains he would be straight on this. Sign him up #swfc https://t.co/IzpeKeh0Pu — Liam Briggs (@Lbriggs88) January 11, 2021

Great news pls let's start a new era 🙏 — Mark (@Markybanjo77665) January 11, 2021

Get him in @swfc — John Grant (@Granty62owl) January 11, 2021

Need him in ASAP 🦉 — martin hutchesson (@martin75126915) January 11, 2021

This is an absolute no brainier for me. — Phil Dimelow (@dimelowphil) January 11, 2021

Give him the keys for Hillsborough now .stop stalling — Paul johnny (@Paul24283322) January 11, 2021