Preston North End are closing in on the signing of Liverpool defender Calvin Ramsay, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Watford and Swansea City were also reportedly keen on Ramsay, but North End are set to win the race for his signature, with Ryan Lowe's style of play said to be a key factor.

Ramsay joined the Reds from Aberdeen in July for a fee of £4.2 million and he made his debut as a substitute in the Champions League win over Napoli in November, but he struggled for game time at Anfield this season and missed the last few months of the campaign through injury.

Jurgen Klopp is thought to be keen to loan the 19-year-old out to the Championship this summer and it seems as though he will be making the temporary switch to Lancashire.

Would Calvin Ramsay be a good signing for Preston North End?

We asked some of our FLW writers for their thoughts on Ramsay's potential move to Deepdale.

James Reeves

Ramsay would be an excellent signing for the Lilywhites.

Lowe is in need of reinforcements at right-wing back after midfielder Brad Potts spent much of the season in that position, so Ramsay is the ideal addition with his defensive and offensive qualities.

It is unlikely that Ramsay would receive many first-team minutes at Anfield next season ahead of Trent Alexander-Arnold and it is the right decision for Klopp to allow him to depart temporarily.

Deepdale is the perfect destination for Ramsey's development, particularly considering how the likes of Alvaro Fernandez and Tom Cannon thrived under Lowe's guidance this campaign.

It is a move which makes sense for all parties and while he would need time to adapt to the Championship, Ramsay would be a huge asset for North End.

Justin Peach

Calvin Ramsey to Preston would be a shrewd signing and fill a huge problem for Ryan Lowe.

Last season, Preston struggled for a natural wing-back on the right, with Brad Potts playing there for much of the season. Whilst he did an exceptional job in filling that role, having a natural player in that position will undoubtedly help Lowe achieve his targets next season.

With Ramsey, Preston will be getting an attacking focussed wing-back who has the attributes to excel going forwards. His crossing and set pieces will stand out and no doubt be used by Lowe.

At 19, Ramsey is still raw, but considering his potential and Lowe's desperate to have a natural player in that position, the move would be a no-brainer for all parties.

Chris Gallagher

This would be an outstanding signing for Preston.

Ramsay is a real talent but he is obviously going to struggle to get minutes at Liverpool with Trent Alexander-Arnold ahead of him in the pecking order, as well as other options for Jurgen Klopp.

Working with the German coach and his talented side would have been a real help for Ramsay over the past year, but the reality is that he needs to be out playing football now, so a loan move is what's required. From Preston's perspective, he would bring energy and drive down the right flank, and he would appear ideally suited to Ryan Lowe's system.

We saw how North End helped Alvaro Fernandez when he joined from Manchester United, and this is another move that could benefit all parties.