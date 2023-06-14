Jobe Bellingham has revealed that Sunderland’s reputation for helping young players was key to his decision to join from Birmingham City.

Who is Jobe Bellingham?

The 17-year-old midfielder is the younger brother of Jude, who has completed a move to Real Madrid that makes him the most expensive English player of all time.

So, the younger Bellingham sibling is a player that many will be aware of, and, like his brother, he came through the ranks at boyhood club Blues, and he featured regularly for John Eustace’s side last season.

In total, Bellingham made 22 league appearances for the side in the Championship, but, despite that, there had been plenty of question marks over his future.

With former Birmingham academy figures Kristjaan Speakman and Mike Dodds now at Sunderland, the Black Cats have been pushing hard to bring Bellingham to Wearside.

It was announced on Wednesday that their hard work had paid off, as Bellingham signed a deal with Sunderland after an initial fee of around £1.5m was agreed between the two Championship clubs.

And, speaking to the club’s media, the England youth international explained why he was keen on moving up north.

“I’m delighted to sign for Sunderland AFC and I can’t wait to get started. The opportunity for young players to move here and progress is clear, so I believe this is the perfect Club for me to continue my development. I’m grateful to everyone at Birmingham City for their support over the past 11 years and I wish them the best for the future, as I begin the next chapter of my career at the Stadium of Light.”

Sunderland transfer strategy continues

It’s clear that there has been a major change in approach from Sunderland over the past few windows, with a focus on bringing in talented young players who can develop by getting regular game time - and you have to say it’s a strategy that is paying off with the results and performances last season.

As Bellingham says, it’s what has attracted him to the club, and it's a real coup for the club to bring the England youth international in, as he has real potential and could become a key player in the years to come.

So, all connected to Sunderland deserve credit for getting this over the line, and it will be interesting to see how big a role Bellingham has in Tony Mowbray’s side next season.