Sheffield Wednesday are considering a move for former Lincoln City defender Regan Poole, according to The Star.

Poole will depart Sincil Bank this summer at the end of his contract, with director of football Jez George claiming the club did "everything possible" to keep him, but "he wants to explore options at a higher level".

Who is Regan Poole?

The 24-year-old, who spent four years with Manchester United between 2015 and 2019, joined the Imps from Milton Keynes Dons in January 2021 and enjoyed an excellent first full season with the club, winning their Player and Players' Player of the Season awards.

Poole remained a regular this campaign, scoring three goals and registering four assists in 56 appearances in all competitions, captaining the side on many occasions and helping Mark Kennedy's men to an 11th-placed finish in League One.

Would Poole be a good addition at Sheffield Wednesday?

We asked some of our FLW writers for their thoughts on Poole's potential move to Hillsborough.

James Reeves

Poole would be the perfect addition for Wednesday.

The Owls are in need of reinforcements at right-back after Jack Hunt's departure and with Poole also able to play at centre-back, he would be an ideal fit with Darren Moore speaking of his desire to bring in versatile players this summer.

Poole's goals and assists return would suggest he is capable of providing the attacking output required at wing-back in Moore's system, and he also contributed to an impressive Lincoln defence which was among the best in the division this season.

At 24, Poole would be a much-needed younger defensive option for Wednesday, but despite his age, he would add crucial leadership qualities having captained the Imps for much of the campaign.

Poole would need time to adapt to the Championship, but if a deal can be done, it is a no-brainer for the Owls.

Declan Harte

As a free agent, this could be a smart move for Wednesday.

Defensive reinforcement will be a priority for Darren Moore’s side as they prepare for life in the Championship.

While Poole has no second division experience, his performances for Lincoln City indicate that he could have what it takes to compete at this level.

The 24-year-old has enough potential to be worth taking a gamble on, and he could prove a very shrewd addition if he does prove ready for the Championship.

Brett Worthington

This could be a smart signing for Sheffield Wednesday.

The 24-year-old is a player who has impressed at League One level for the last few seasons. Poole is able to play in a variety of roles across the defence, and with the injuries the Owls have had this season, it makes sense to bring an option in like this.

Despite not playing for the first team, Poole’s time at Man United will have put him in good stead for the rest of his career. Since his release from Old Trafford, he has been performing at a strong level.

The one concern would be that he hasn’t played in the Championship before, and it may take time for him to adjust. But any player who gets picked up by the Red Devils is surely capable of playing in the second tier.