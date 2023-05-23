This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Leeds United hold an interest in Swansea City full-back Ryan Manning, as revealed in an exclusive Football League World report.

The Swans defender is set to depart the Welsh club when his contract expires this summer and is one of several Swansea players who may have futures elsewhere beyond this upcoming transfer window.

Winning the club's Player of the Year award after what has been an extremely positive campaign for Manning on an individual level, it had been expected that the full-back would depart and Leeds are one of the sides with an interest at this stage.

The report clearly states that this is a deal the Whites will continue to look at regardless of whether or not they can survive the Premier League drop during what remains.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts on Leeds United's interest in Manning and if it would represent good business or not...

Should Leeds United press on in their pursuit of Swansea City's Ryan Manning?

Billy Mulley

Manning has been a top performer in the Championship this season, proving to be a source of consistency during what was a season of slight improvement at the Swansea.com Stadium.

The 26-year-old was a real creative threat for the Swans, scoring five goals and registering a further 10 assists in 43 Championship appearances, all whilst switching between left-back and a left-wing-back role.

His versatility does not stop there as he has previously delivered a continued strong level of performance as a left-sided centre-back, with his adaptable nature perhaps vital in Leeds' interested stance.

Manning would be a fantastic signing at Leeds next season if they do suffer relegation, whilst you would expect that he could step up if the Whites remain a Premier League club.

James Reeves

Manning would be an excellent signing for Leeds.

It is looking increasingly likely the Whites will be relegated to the Championship and Manning is a player who has proven his quality in the second tier in recent years.

He has had an outstanding season for the Swans both defensively and offensively this campaign, underlined by the fact he was voted the club's Player of the Season.

Junior Firpo has struggled to convince at left-back and the Whites have a lack of depth in that position, so it is an area in which they will need to recruit and Manning would be the perfect addition.

However, there is uncertainty over the managerial situation at Elland Road with Sam Allardyce's short-term contract set to expire, so they risk missing out on Manning as there will be no shortage of interest in his services.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

I think this all depends on what division Leeds are playing in next season.

If the club drops down to the Championship, Manning could be an excellent addition.

In the event of relegation, there would be a chance big money signing Junior Firpo could be cashed in on, whilst Pascal Struijk could also attract interest.

Manning is not only available on a free, but has shown consistently he is a capable wing-back at this level.

This past season he scored five goals and got ten assists, for example, and for a side like Leeds, who you assume will be competing at the sharp end of the division, he could be a great pick up.