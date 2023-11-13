Highlights Sunderland will be gunning for a top six finish and see signing Amad Diallo as crucial to their chances.

Wolves are also interested in Diallo, but it may depend on the future of Pedro Neto.

If Neto stays with Wolves, Sunderland could have the advantage in signing Diallo, which would greatly benefit their promotion hopes.

Sunderland will expect to be in the mix for a top six finish come January, so the window will be crucial if Tony Mowbray’s men are going to last the distance this season.

When it comes to potential incomings, all fans of the Wearside outfit will have the same dream addition - Amad Diallo.

The Man United attacker spent the previous campaign with the Black Cats, and he was superb, scoring 14 goals to help the team to the play-offs.

It wasn’t just the goals though, with Diallo establishing himself as a key player for the side, central to everything they did going forward, thanks to his pace, vision and outstanding close control.

Therefore, if the Ivory Coast international could return to the Stadium of Light, it’s a no-brainer, and you can be sure that Sunderland will do all they can to make it happen.

However, even though the player loved his time in the north-east, it won’t be easy.

Wolves keen on Amad Diallo

Unsurprisingly, there’s Premier League interest in the 21-year-old, and the Red Devils would obviously prefer their young talent to test himself at the highest level possible.

It has been claimed that Wolves are already eyeing up a move for Diallo, and he could be a good fit at Molineux, but a lot could depend on the future of Pedro Neto.

The Portugal international has been brilliant for Gary O’Neil’s side this season, registering seven assists in ten games, and he has been too hot to handle for some of the best teams in the country.

Despite picking up a hamstring injury, Neto has been linked with a January move away, and Arsenal are known to be admirers of the left-footer.

Neto has assured Wolves he will stay for the rest of the campaign, but the reality is that money talks. If Arsenal feel he can make a difference in their pursuit of Premier League and Champions League glory, they could offer silly money in the New Year, so a move may suit all parties.

Sunderland - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Nazariy Rusyn Zorya Lugansk Permanent Jenson Seelt PSV Permanent Jobe Bellingham Birmingham City Permanent Eliezer Mayenda FC Sochaux Permanent Luis Semedo Benfica B Permanent Nectarios Triantis Central Coast Permanent Bradley Dack Blackburn Rovers Permanent Timothee Pembele PSG Permanent Adil Aouchiche FC Lorient Permanent Nathan Bishop Man United Permanent Mason Bustow Chelsea Loan

If he does move on, it would make Wolves firm favourites to land Diallo.

Like Neto has this season, Diallo excels on the right-hand side, cutting in from the right to cause chaos, and using his pace to stretch the game. He would be the ideal replacement.

Clearly, if Neto stays with Wanderers, it’s hard to see where Diallo fits in. With Hwang thriving as the inside left forward, and Matheus Cunha proving a good link in the middle, the Wolves forward line looks settled.

Of course, they would want a backup, but Man United wouldn’t let Diallo leave without a guarantee of minutes, so Sunderland would seemingly push ahead of O’Neil’s side in the queue.

All connected to Wolves are hoping that Neto will finish the season in the Black Country, even if most are resigned to the fact he will be sold for huge money at some point in the future.

And, that feeling will be shared by Sunderland, as the knock-on effect of Neto seeing out the 23/24 campaign with Wolves means they could be primed to sign Diallo, which would seriously boost their promotion hopes.