‘The past is the past’, ‘Class act’ – Many Charlton fans react to message from divisive figure

Ex-Charlton Athletic and Crystal Palace midfielder Darren Ambrose has got behind the SaveCAFC campaign, which has been well received by fans of the south London club.

Charlton are a club in turmoil and it is understood could be expelled from the EFL if they’re unable to find a new owner before the start of the 2020/21 campaign in September.

The EFL announced earlier this month that three prospective executives from ESI, who were thought to have completed a takeover back in January, had failed their owners’ and directors’ tests.

Fans have launched a SaveCAFC campaign to generate support for the cause, with supporters from across football showing their support.

Ambrose, who is something of a divisive figure having joined south London rivals Palace after leaving Charlton in 2009, has also got behind the cause but indicated he knows he might not be the most popular man among the Valley faithful.

I may not be the most popular player at Charlton but no one wants to see this and they deserve more #SaveCAFC pic.twitter.com/SvWF6FaAG9 — Darren Ambrose (@_DarrenAmbrose) August 13, 2020

After featuring more than 100 times for the Addicks in a four-year spell, he signed with rivals Palace and made more than 100 appearances for the Eagles – becoming a well-loved player at Selhurst Park.

Are these 10 facts about Charlton actually true?

1 of 10 The Valley holds more than 27,000 True False

Even so, Ambrose’s message of support appears to have been well received by Charlton fans, with many taking to Twitter to voice their thoughts.

Read their reaction here:

No problem at all with you Darren. Class player, footballs football, gotta do what you gotta do. Just glad it wasn't Millwall 👍 thanks big man ☺️ — Paul St. Davis (@PaulStDavis) August 13, 2020

I’d say you gave 100% when you played for us that’s all you can ask of a player. Thanks for your support — Chris harman (@Addick67) August 13, 2020

Gave your all for us running down the wing at the valley, cheers Darren 👏🏼 — Mark (@MarkSimon161) August 13, 2020

Never had a problem with you Darren, you gave your all any time you pulled on the shirt, can’t ask much more. Thanks for the support 👏 — Paul #esiout #savecafc (@londonpaul82) August 13, 2020

Never had a problem with you to be fair and thanks for this 👍 — Tom 🔴⚪ (@tjnash01) August 13, 2020

Never had any problems with you mate. Thought you were a class act. — David Marsh (@Dav1dokMarsh) August 14, 2020

The past is the past – appreciate your support now. — Stephen Kiely (@StephenKiely1) August 13, 2020

I was always a fan Dazza. Fond memories of a great Charlton era. Hope you’re well mate — Darren Brown (@dazzabrown) August 14, 2020