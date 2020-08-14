Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘The past is the past’, ‘Class act’ – Many Charlton fans react to message from divisive figure

Ex-Charlton Athletic and Crystal Palace midfielder Darren Ambrose has got behind the SaveCAFC campaign, which has been well received by fans of the south London club.

Charlton are a club in turmoil and it is understood could be expelled from the EFL if they’re unable to find a new owner before the start of the 2020/21 campaign in September.

The EFL announced earlier this month that three prospective executives from ESI, who were thought to have completed a takeover back in January, had failed their owners’ and directors’ tests.

Fans have launched a SaveCAFC campaign to generate support for the cause, with supporters from across football showing their support.

Ambrose, who is something of a divisive figure having joined south London rivals Palace after leaving Charlton in 2009, has also got behind the cause but indicated he knows he might not be the most popular man among the Valley faithful.

After featuring more than 100 times for the Addicks in a four-year spell, he signed with rivals Palace and made more than 100 appearances for the Eagles – becoming a well-loved player at Selhurst Park.

Even so, Ambrose’s message of support appears to have been well received by Charlton fans, with many taking to Twitter to voice their thoughts.

Read their reaction here:


