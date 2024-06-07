Sunderland’s lengthy search for Michael Beale’s permanent replacement remains ongoing, with Pascal Jansen the latest name in the frame.

It was an underwhelming campaign for the Black Cats, as they finished 16th in the table and failed to sustain a push for a play-off place, which had been the aim.

The decision to sack Tony Mowbray for Beale backfired, with the ex-Rangers chief lasting just two months in the role.

Pascal Jansen emerges as Sunderland managerial target

The hierarchy won’t want to dwell on that, and it’s now about looking forward, and it has been claimed that former AZ boss Jansen is a candidate to take over at the Stadium of Light.

On paper, he would appear to be a good fit purely from his time in the Netherlands, as he had AZ competing in the latter stages of European competitions, whilst they didn’t finish below 5th in the Eredivisie during his time in charge.

Yet, as we know, the next Sunderland boss won’t be picked purely on their ability to deliver results.

That may not sit well with some fans, but the club has a clear philosophy and approach that they will stick to. There is a desire to bring young players through, they will be open to selling key men, and the process will continue like that.

Pascal Jansen's Managerial Record (Source: Transfermarkt) Club Games Won Drawn Lost Goals Scored Goals Conceded Jong PSV 74 33 18 23 117 106 AZ 162 96 24 42 333 193

Some aren’t happy with that, but the reality is that Sunderland have progressed under the guidance of owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and sporting director Kristjaan Speakman, so they will feel it’s vindicated.

Pascal Jansen open to developing players

Therefore, it’s about identifying a head coach that shares those values, and Jansen certainly fits the bill.

Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of a Europa Conference League clash with Aston Villa in 2023, Jansen made it clear that he would embrace the challenge of developing and replacing players who are sold, which is how AZ operated.

“This vision and culture is one of the foundations of our success. The club and I already had similar DNA. Logically, I support that philosophy. I am aware of what it means for me as a head coach. When you lose your best players every season, that is something that many coaches, I assume, would not want to happen. But this is our way.

“We understand that the Eredivisie is a league where young players show their skills and then move on. The players we bring in arrive before they are on the radar and before they have reached their full potential. It is challenging, but it is exciting.”

Those comments are sure to appeal to the key figures at Sunderland, and it would suggest that Jansen will seamlessly fit into the structure on Wearside.

More importantly, he has a track record when it comes to improving players.

During his time with AZ, there were several high-profile sales, with Teun Koopmeiners joining Atalanta, Tijjani Reijnders going to AC Milan, and Bournemouth bringing in Milos Kerkez - and they were just some of the outgoings.

Despite that, Jansen continued to have a team that was competitive on the pitch, and he certainly didn’t use any sales as an excuse.

Pascal Jansen could be the long-term answer at Sunderland

Following on from that, Jansen could also deliver the style of play that the club wants, as he generally follows the principles of traditional Dutch football, with a focus on keeping the ball, having width and looking to attack in a 4-3-3 formation.

It also shouldn’t be underestimated how having a coach like Jansen in the Championship will help attract players to the Stadium of Light.

Those in the game will know that he is a progressive, respected coach, and the chance to be part of his project at Sunderland is going to appeal to those who are seeking to make the next step in the game.

Appointing Beale’s replacement has proven to be complex for Sunderland, and you can see why.

They’re a club that has specific demands from their head coach, and finding someone who covers all bases is tough, but Jansen appears to be that man, and he could bring long-term success to Sunderland if they can convince him to join.