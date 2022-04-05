The Oxford United dilemmas facing Karl Robinson ahead of Morecambe clash tonight

Oxford United will be determined to get back to winning ways this evening when they take on Morecambe in League One.

The U’s slipped out of the play-off places last weekend after suffering a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Plymouth Argyle.

Joe Edwards scored what turned out to be the winning goal of the clash for Plymouth in the 56th minute as fired an effort past Oxford goalkeeper Simon Eastwood.

Currently seventh in the third-tier, the U’s will move above Sunderland and Sheffield United if they secure all three points at the Mazuma Stadium.

Having witnessed his side’s performance against Plymouth, it will be interesting to see whether Karl Robinson opts to make any alterations to the club’s starting eleven tonight.

Here, we have decided to take a look at two dilemmas Robinson is facing ahead of this fixture…

Could James Henry be handed a start?

James Henry made his return to action in last weekend’s meeting with Plymouth following a spell on the sidelines.

Whereas the midfielder was unable to make a difference for his side in this particular clash, he has shown that he is still capable of delivering the goods at this level during the current campaign.

As well as providing his team-mates with three assists this season, Henry has managed to find the back of the net on seven occasions in 24 league games.

Having emerged unscathed from Saturday’s showdown, he could be given the nod to start by Robinson in tonight’s game.

Capable of playing in several different positions, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if Henry is drafted in as a replacement for Marcus McGuane who only managed to record a WhoScored match rating of 6.09 against Plymouth.

Will Sam Winnall be given the chance to impress?

Utilised predominantly as a substitute this season, Sam Winnall has only made two starts in the third-tier for Oxford and is likely to be on the bench again today due to the presence of Billy Bodin and Matty Taylor.

Certainly no stranger to life in League One, the forward has played 125 games at this level during his career and thus knows exactly what it takes to compete in this division.

Keeping this in mind, Winnall could potentially make a difference this evening if he is brought on in the latter stages of the game by Robinson.

If Winnall is able to produce an eye-catching cameo display against Morecambe, he could boost his chances of claiming a place in Oxford’s side in the coming weeks.