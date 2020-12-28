Derby County
‘The Owls should try their luck’ – Derby County man available for January move: The verdict
Jack Marriott faces an uncertain future.
The Derby County striker has spent the first half of the season on loan with Sheffield Wednesday but has struggled to find form and fitness during his time at Hillsborough.
Reports have suggested that the Rams are open to selling Marriott as early as this January, meaning that he could be set for pastures new.
So should Sheffield Wednesday make a permanent move for the forward? Our FLW writers have their say…
Jake Sanders
Whilst Marriott has proved his capabilities at Championship level for a number of years at Derby, his brief spell at Sheffield Wednesday was disastrous.
However, under a new manager in Tony Pulis, I believe that the Owls should try their luck once again.
Despite their recent upturn in fortunes, Wednesday are continuing to find goals difficult to come by, and there won’t be many better players available in January than Marriott, and it’s one I believe the Hillsborough outfit should be snapping up.
Ned Holmes
No, I don’t think so.
Wednesday are certainly in need of more quality upfront and Marriott is, in my eyes, a quality striker at this level but things haven’t worked out for him at Hillsborough.
The injury has kept him sidelined for a long period but I’d question whether he’s the kind of forward that Tony Pulis will want at the club.
He certainly hasn’t shown much interest when pressed on the player in interviews.
It seems that Wednesday also have some financial issues at the moment and with that in mind, I don’t feel that signing Marriott would be the right move.
George Harbey
They should weigh this one up with caution.
Marriott showed flashes of quality during his very brief loan spell at Hillsborough before picking up an injury.
In reality, he hasn’t been at his best for a couple of seasons now. He struggled to make an impact under Phillip Cocu, and looks a shadow of the player he was under Frank Lampard.
For me, his injury problems would concern me. Wednesday need to bring in a striker who can come in, play regularly and hit the ground running.
They desperately need more firepower in the final third, and I’m not sure Marriott is the man for the job anymore.