‘The Owls should try their luck’ – Derby County man available for January move: The verdict

Ned Holmes

No, I don’t think so.

Wednesday are certainly in need of more quality upfront and Marriott is, in my eyes, a quality striker at this level but things haven’t worked out for him at Hillsborough.

The injury has kept him sidelined for a long period but I’d question whether he’s the kind of forward that Tony Pulis will want at the club.

He certainly hasn’t shown much interest when pressed on the player in interviews.

It seems that Wednesday also have some financial issues at the moment and with that in mind, I don’t feel that signing Marriott would be the right move.

George Harbey

They should weigh this one up with caution.

Marriott showed flashes of quality during his very brief loan spell at Hillsborough before picking up an injury.

In reality, he hasn’t been at his best for a couple of seasons now. He struggled to make an impact under Phillip Cocu, and looks a shadow of the player he was under Frank Lampard.

For me, his injury problems would concern me. Wednesday need to bring in a striker who can come in, play regularly and hit the ground running.

They desperately need more firepower in the final third, and I’m not sure Marriott is the man for the job anymore.