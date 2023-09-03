Highlights Leeds United's frustration was evident as they were held to a goalless draw against Sheffield Wednesday, failing to secure back-to-back wins.

Despite dominating much of the play, Leeds struggled to break down a resolute Owls side and lacked a cutting edge in front of goal.

Leeds will now have a two-week break to work on improving their performance and build consistency as they face a challenging test against Millwall next.

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke couldn’t hide his frustration as his side were held to a 0-0 draw against Sheffield Wednesday yesterday.

Leeds fail to beat Sheffield Wednesday

After a hectic transfer window shut, the Whites can now focus on football, and they had hoped to make it back-to-back wins after a disappointing start to the campaign.

However, Leeds couldn’t break down a resolute Owls side at Elland Road, although they did have chances to take the points, with Georginio Rutter arguably the biggest culprit in front of goal.

Wednesday will feel they had opportunities to nick the win as well, as Josh Windass and Callum Paterson could have given them the lead, but overall it was the hosts who controlled much of the play without having the required cutting edge.

The result makes it three games without a win at home for Leeds since their return to the Championship, as they struggle to put teams away on their own patch.

And, speaking to the Yorkshire Evening Post after the game, Farke discussed how his side struggled.

“It feels in the first home games of the season it's always the same story, speaking about how we dominated, creating more than enough, leading each statistic.

“The overriding feeling is that we are disappointed. We expected today to play against a really deep-sitting opponent that defends and gives everything to block each shot, experienced in game management, time-wasting. We spoke about needing the first goal.

“My players created more than enough to win the game. Georginio Rutter one on one, Joel Piroe in a perfect shooting position, Cree Summerville one-on-one, Rutter again one-on-one, Luke Ayling free header six yards out. I could go on. Normally it's more than enough to win this game or two games but if you don't find the first goal it's difficult.”

Were there positives for Leeds United to take?

There’s no doubt that the draw was frustrating, and the way Wednesday set up is how most will at Elland Road, as they got numbers behind the ball, were organised and looked to break. So, it’s down to Leeds to open them up, and they couldn’t do it.

As Farke says though, they did create chances, and they really should have scored the first goal, which makes it a different game from that point.

Now, the German finally has a settled squad to work with for the next few months, and he will be demanding an improvement as they focus on the games without any more distractions.

What next for Leeds United?

The international break has come at the right time for the Whites, as the new players can spend time working with Farke over the next two weeks as he looks to get his ideas across.

It feels as though the season is really starting now for Leeds, and they will be aware they need to start picking up consistent results to climb the table quickly as they don’t look to lose more ground on the top two.

Next up is a trip to Millwall in two weeks time, which is a ground they have struggled at in their recent history, so it will be a great test for Farke’s new-look side.