“The only way we’re going to progress” – Coventry fan pundit assesses ownership situation

It has been a tough start to the season for Coventry City as issues with the pitch at the Coventry Building Society Arena has meant their home games were postponed in the early weeks of the 2022/23 Championship campaign.

The Sky Blues have struggled to build up momentum and endured a poor run of form on the road as a result, which has left them bottom of the table with just a point from five games.

Mark Robins’ side are now having to play catch up in what is already a very congested Championship schedule due to the World Cup break later this winter.

The Sky Blues have had long-standing issues with the Coventry Building Society Arena, which has seen them play home games at the Pirelli Stadium, St Andrew’s, and Sixfields in recent years and are rooted in the fact that it is not owned by the club.

Pressed on his stance on current owners SISU, who have been protested against by some supporters, FLW’s Coventry fan pundit Neil Littlewood suggested he felt the stadium situation was holding the club back.

“I don’t think we’re in a position to complain too much,” he replied when asked for his thoughts on the current ownership.

“With the whole stadium situation, the fact we don’t own our ground or our training ground, apparently, there are no assets for anyone to come and take us over so I think we’re stuck with the owners.

“They’re also trying to be sustainable and not run us into debt. They’re trying to run us at a sustainable level, which some fans aren’t happy about as they want to see investment and money pumped into the club but the owners just haven’t got it and they know they won’t get that money back as long as we don’t own the stadium.

“I wish there was a way out of this so the stadium ownership wasn’t an issue. That’s the only way we’re going to progress as a football club. I think the current owners have taken us as far as they can because again we haven’t got the infrastructure to go any higher under the current ownership model.

“So, am I happy? No, but I accept it – if that makes sense. I know a lot of our fanbase still want SISU out and there will still be protests etc. but I can’t see a viable alternative at the minute because who is going to come in and pay the best part of £50 million for a football club that has got debt and doesn’t own its stadium or training ground?

“There are no tangible assets so I think we’ve kind of got to deal with it for now and wait and see if this investor that people keep talking about is around the corner.”