“The only way” – Pundit addresses QPR’s interest in Coventry City key figure

QPR have Coventry City manager Mark Robins on their radar as it is growing increasingly likely that Mick Beale will depart the club for Rangers, as detailed in a Football League World exclusive.

Beale, who was appointed at Loftus Road in the summer, has guided the R’s to seventh place in the second-tier standings and they are outside the play-off positions at present because of goal difference.

Robins, who has paved the way for the Sky Blues to rise from mid-table mediocrity in League Two to the edge of the Championship play-offs, is currently in his second stint with the Midlands clubs.

Sharing his thoughts on Robins and a potential move for the 52-year-old from the R’s, Carlton Palmer told Football League World: “Well, it’d be a great appointment, that is for sure. An absolutely fantastic appointment.

“Robins has been absolutely superb from start to finish since he’s been at Coventry.

“With the new owners coming in, I don’t think it’s a possibility. I really think that’s a non-starter.

“The only way that I could see that happening is if the new owners don’t back him in keeping the players. They’ve got a lot of young players that a lot of clubs are talking about.”

The verdict

As Palmer alludes to, Robins would be an excellent appointment at QPR, but whilst he may be on the radar, it is difficult to see him departing him for the London club.

He has an excellent project going on in front of him at Coventry and moving to QPR would represent a huge risk, especially with both clubs narrowly outside the play-off positions.

The Sky Blues also have the momentum at this stage, with there likely to be bundles of confidence flowing through the team at the moment.

This would represent an unnecessary risk on Robins’ behalf but it is no surprise to see him on QPR’s radar for if, or when Beale departs.