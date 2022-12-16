This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Cameron Archer has been linked with a move back to Preston North End in the January transfer window.

The Aston Villa forward spent the second half of the previous campaign on loan at Deepdale, where he bagged seven goals from 20 appearances in the Championship.

However, the Lilywhites face competition from several league rivals as they seek the forward’s temporary signature once again.

FLW’s Preston fan pundit Sam Weeden believes that Archer will favour a move back to the club given his previous history with Ryan Lowe’s side.

Many factors have given this Preston supporter the confidence that they can persuade the 21-year old to re-join the club.

That he knows the team, the area and most of the staff has been highlighted as a potential key factor in bringing Archer back to Deepdale.

However, the matter of affording a financial agreement with the striker remains a potential stumbling block.

That remains the biggest concern for this Preston fan, who believes that it could prevent the move.

“I think if he goes out on loan, he’ll probably come back to us,” Weeden told Football League World.

“I think for his development, and with it only being a six-month loan deal, it would probably make the most sense for him to go somewhere he knows.

“A team where he knows he’s going to play in a system he knows.

“And he’s obviously very familiar with the area.

“He knows a lot of the boys from last season because our squad has still got a lot of the lads who played regularly last season.

“I think that will be his favourite place to go.

“I think the only stumbling block could be wages.

“Cause obviously he signed a new contract in the summer and I imagine he took a bit of a pay increase.

“So I think the only stumbling block would be the percentage of wages we paid towards his salary last year probably will be a lot more substantial than it was back then.

“So as long as we can strike a financial agreement then I like to think he’ll come to us.”

Archer returned to Villa last summer, but has been unable to break into the side under either Steven Gerrard or Unai Emery.

Meanwhile, Preston find themselves 6th in the second division table as we approach the halfway mark this weekend.

The Verdict

Archer was an exciting talent in the Preston side last season and performed well under Lowe.

That should give the club confidence that the forward would welcome a return back to Lancashire.

Archer could provide the team with the added firepower up front that it needs to sustain a promotion push.

And the injury to Troy Parrott has ruled him out for a significant time, which means the team could use another forward among its ranks.