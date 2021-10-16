‘The only shining light’ – Many West Brom fans react to influential display from individual v Birmingham

A number of West Brom fans have lauded the performance of defender Conor Townsend following the Baggies’ hard-fought 1-0 win against Birmingham City on Friday night.

The Baggies went into the game aiming to bounce back from their first defeat of the season in the Championship last time out away at Stoke City.

It was not a pretty performance on the eye and West Brom had to scrap for everything that came their way, but in the end, Karlan Grant’s excellent goal proved to the difference.

Matt Clarke’s return to action at left centre-back in the back three meant that Valerien Ismael decided to move Townsend to left wing-back, with Adam Reach left on the bench.

It was a move that worked out well for the Baggies with the defender one of West Brom’s brightest performers on the night.

Overall, the 28-year-old managed to make three tackles and two interceptions, as well as being heavily involved in the build-up with him having 83 touches of the ball and providing one key pass into the final third.

It was a performance that shows how good Townsend is when he plays that left wing-back role for West Brom. The hope will be that he gets the chance to remain in that role for a prolonged period now.

Many West Brom fans were suggesting that the defender was the Baggies’ standout performer on the night against Birmingham.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…

Conor Townsend is the only stand out player for us so far tonight – the rest are all a bit meh — Gemma Downes (@gemmadowneswba) October 15, 2021

I got to say Having Conor Townsend back at Left back is the only positive — HX18🐐 (@__Hashar9) October 15, 2021

Conor Townsend is the best left back in the world btw #wba — Ben Perkins (@benjperkins) October 15, 2021

Great result even though we didn't look good. Molumby was excellent when he came on. Townsend, Grant and Him were all brilliant second half. #wba — JD WBA (@JDWBA2) October 15, 2021

Townsend was the only shining light, but 3 points is 3 points — Mogster (@Mogster97) October 15, 2021

Townsend Was easily Man of the Match and Got to say Molumby is looking like a player Idk how he hasnt played more often — HX18🐐 (@__Hashar9) October 15, 2021

Poor performance tonight, but those are the games you need to win to go up. Lots of positives though: Townsend fantastic at wingback; Grant looking clinical when he gets space around the box; Matt Clarke was very good; Molumby looked bright when he came on. Onwards #WBA — MG (@mggriffiths84) October 15, 2021