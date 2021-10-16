Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sky Bet Championship

‘The only shining light’ – Many West Brom fans react to influential display from individual v Birmingham

A number of West Brom fans have lauded the performance of defender Conor Townsend following the Baggies’ hard-fought 1-0 win against Birmingham City on Friday night.

The Baggies went into the game aiming to bounce back from their first defeat of the season in the Championship last time out away at Stoke City.

It was not a pretty performance on the eye and West Brom had to scrap for everything that came their way, but in the end, Karlan Grant’s excellent goal proved to the difference.

Matt Clarke’s return to action at left centre-back in the back three meant that Valerien Ismael decided to move Townsend to left wing-back, with Adam Reach left on the bench.

It was a move that worked out well for the Baggies with the defender one of West Brom’s brightest performers on the night.

Overall, the 28-year-old managed to make three tackles and two interceptions, as well as being heavily involved in the build-up with him having 83 touches of the ball and providing one key pass into the final third.

It was a performance that shows how good Townsend is when he plays that left wing-back role for West Brom. The hope will be that he gets the chance to remain in that role for a prolonged period now.

Many West Brom fans were suggesting that the defender was the Baggies’ standout performer on the night against Birmingham.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…


