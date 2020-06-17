‘The only sensible choice’ – Many Hull City fans react as club confirm key team news

Hull City have confirmed that Jordy de Wijs will take over as the club’s captain on the back of a sea of first-team departures at the club yesterday.

Yesterday, it was announced that Eric Lichaj, Jackson Irvine, Stephen Kingsley and Marcus Maddison hadn’t agreed short-term contract extensions, meaning that quartet had played their last games for the club.

On the back of that announcement, Hull have been tasked with sourcing a new skipper to oversee the remaining nine games of the season, with a further announcement confirming that it will be de Wijs carrying the armband.

The 25-year-old has been with the Tigers since July 2018 and has made 60 appearances for the side since then.

In response to this announcement, many Hull City fans have moved to praise the club’s decision, labelling it as the correct choice ahead of a crucial run-in that will see Grant McCann’s side fighting for their lives in the Championship.

Here, we look at some of the reaction…

