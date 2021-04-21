Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sheffield Wednesday

‘The only reason we aren’t bottom of the league’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans rave about one player after Blackburn win

Sheffield Wednesday boosted their survival hopes by beating Blackburn Rovers 1-0 at Hillsborough last night and many fans have been raving about the performance of skipper Barry Bannan. 

Despite taking the captain’s armband at the start of the year, Bannan has not always been the most popular figure among Owls fans this season but yesterday they were treated to an impressive display.

The Scottish midfielder pulled the strings from midfield – taking 78 touches, making four key passes, and winning the majority of his ground and aerial duels (Sofascore).

Josh Windass’ goal eight minutes before halftime proved decisive for the Owls but their captain’s performance should not be overlooked.

The result leaves Wednesday four points back from safety with three games still to play, though 22nd-placed Rotherham United do have three games in hand over them.

The Owls’ dreams of survival are still alive and it seems many supporters were in good spirits last night.

Bannan’s performances this term have not always been well received by fans but last night’s display has drawn lots of praise from parts of the Hillsborough faithful.

Read their reaction here:


