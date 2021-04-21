‘The only reason we aren’t bottom of the league’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans rave about one player after Blackburn win

Sheffield Wednesday boosted their survival hopes by beating Blackburn Rovers 1-0 at Hillsborough last night and many fans have been raving about the performance of skipper Barry Bannan.

Despite taking the captain’s armband at the start of the year, Bannan has not always been the most popular figure among Owls fans this season but yesterday they were treated to an impressive display.

The Scottish midfielder pulled the strings from midfield – taking 78 touches, making four key passes, and winning the majority of his ground and aerial duels (Sofascore).

Josh Windass’ goal eight minutes before halftime proved decisive for the Owls but their captain’s performance should not be overlooked.

The result leaves Wednesday four points back from safety with three games still to play, though 22nd-placed Rotherham United do have three games in hand over them.

The Owls’ dreams of survival are still alive and it seems many supporters were in good spirits last night.

You can call yourself a true Sheffield Wednesday fan if you get 80% or more correct on this Owls quiz

1 of 20 What year were the club founded? 1867 1877 1887 1897

Bannan’s performances this term have not always been well received by fans but last night’s display has drawn lots of praise from parts of the Hillsborough faithful.

Read their reaction here:

Will miss watching Barry Bannan. Best player on pitch again had them lot on strings #swfc — RocketOwl (@RocketOwl1986) April 20, 2021

Hard to believe Bannan gets stick from our fan base, bloke is unreal #swfc — Ash (@Ashley_Ogden) April 20, 2021

Barry Bannan’s best performance in a Wednesday shirt in my opinion. An absolute pleasure to watch tbh #swfc — Adam Thompson (@adam7485) April 20, 2021

I've seen a few say same. If we go down I'm sure it will hurt. I'm just happier now that we are creating chances. Whatever happens next we need to keep Moore. Bannan is showing the right attitude. He's head and shoulders above the rest. — john howsham (@stocksytheowl) April 20, 2021

Bannan was unbelievable in that 2nd half by the way — Jonny Hardy (@jonnyhardy7) April 20, 2021

Never said i agree, hes wednesday through and through, and why are you not piping up after the todays match, bannan was brilliant today Btw who else is good enough for captain ? — MyMateMarmite (@MarmiteOwl1867) April 20, 2021

What a game by Barry bannan he’s honestly the only reason we aren’t bottom of this league!! He plays for the shirt and is a true captain! What a player 🔵⚪️🦉#SHWBLA — Ryan (@RyanBigBoyBruce) April 20, 2021

Bannan is a superb player — ZacBannan (@ZDBannan97) April 20, 2021