Pundit Carlton Palmer believes Manchester United coach Eric Ramsay would be a good fit for Swansea City.

The Swans are on the hunt for a new head coach after the sacking of Michael Duff on Monday night, with the 45-year-old departing after just under six months in charge.

Charlie Patino's 94th-minute equaliser salvaged a point for Swansea in the 1-1 draw with Huddersfield Town at the Swansea.com Stadium on Saturday, but after a run of five games without a win, the board decided to take action.

Journalist Tom Barclay claimed that Tottenham Hotspur have rejected an approach from the Swans for assistant manager Chris Davies, who was said to be one of the leading contenders for the role.

Notts County head coach Luke Williams has been linked with the vacancy, but the club have not yet made contact with the 42-year-old, while John Eustace and Nathan Jones are not thought to be under consideration.

According to the BBC, Ramsay is another name who has been mentioned, but "a lack of experience may count against him".

The 31-year-old is currently first team coach at Old Trafford under Erik ten Hag, and he was part of the coaching staff of the Welsh national team until he left the role for personal reasons in September.

After Duff's style of play was criticised by supporters, the BBC claim that "the desire to play a more attractive brand of football will be central to the thinking of Coleman and sporting director Paul Watson as they assess managerial options".

Swansea currently sit 18th in the Championship table, just five points clear of the relegation zone, and they are back in action when they make the trip to face struggling Rotherham United at the New York Stadium on Saturday, with coach Alan Sheehan taking caretaker charge for the game.

Palmer: Ramsay fits the profile for Swansea City

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer said that Ramsay would be suited to Swansea, but he admits he has doubts over his lack of experience.

"Swansea are looking at several candidates for the head coach role, and one name that has cropped up is Manchester United coach Eric Ramsay," Palmer said.

"Swansea have had success like this in the past, such as Steve Cooper, appointing inexperienced managers who have gone on to be successful.

"Swansea have to get this appointment absolutely right, and the head coach has to understand the DNA of the football club and how the supporters want to see them play football.

"Ramsay fits the profile of the next manager.

"Swansea would like a modern coach implementing a stylish brand of football, but the only question mark against him is his lack of experience."

Would Eric Ramsay be a good appointment for Swansea City?

Ramsay would be an intriguing appointment for the Swans.

Palmer is right to raise concerns about his lack of experience, but it would fit in with the current trend of Championship clubs giving opportunities to young, up-and-coming coaches.

Ramsey is clearly a coach with a lot of potential, and he will have learned a lot from ten Hag at United, so he could be a risk worth taking.

But Swansea cannot afford to get this appointment wrong, and Ramsey may be too much of a gamble at this point.