“The only option that was left” – West Brom fan pundit reacts to significant club decision

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

West Brom are on the lookout for a new manager after the decision was made to sack Steve Bruce on Monday morning.

The Baggies have been huge underachievers in the opening part of the season as they sit in the relegation zone having won just one of their opening 13 games.

Therefore, the pressure has been quickly building on Bruce and the dull 0-0 draw against Luton Town over the weekend has turned out to be his last in charge of Albion.

As you would expect, that decision has gone down well with the majority of the support and West Brom fan Matt told FLW that the hierarchy simply had to act.

“I think the decision is certainly the right one because you can’t really build a case to say why he should still be at the club.

“You could possibly say results haven’t gone the way they should’ve and that Bruce has been unfortunate with missed chances and goalkeeping errors but ultimately finding yourself in the relegation zone after 13 games at a club like Albion is a sackable offence and it’s not on.

“Undoubtedly, sacking Bruce was the only option that was left.”

The verdict

This is a fair assessment and there won’t be many, if any, Albion fans that still wanted Bruce to be in charge of the club.

The experienced former Newcastle chief knows that it’s a results business and one win in 13 with this squad is just simply not acceptable, so his sacking has felt inevitable for a few weeks now.

Of course, the problems at Albion run deeper than just the manager but many fans will feel this is a positive start.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.