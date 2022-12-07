“The only criticism I might have” – Chris Waddle issues verdict on Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore

Sheffield Wednesday legend Chris Waddle has offered an overall positive verdict on current boss Darren Moore, but, did reveal one criticism he has of the Owls boss.

Wednesday have had a good season so far, currently sitting third in League One, just two points behind league leaders Plymouth Argyle.

Waddle praises them and Moore for their efforts so far, but says his one criticism would be that they drop off when they take the lead in games.

He told The Star: “I like Darren [Moore], he’s a nice lad that I’ve met on numerous occasions – I’ve got a lot of time for him.”