Latest News
“The only criticism I might have” – Chris Waddle issues verdict on Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore
Sheffield Wednesday legend Chris Waddle has offered an overall positive verdict on current boss Darren Moore, but, did reveal one criticism he has of the Owls boss.
Wednesday have had a good season so far, currently sitting third in League One, just two points behind league leaders Plymouth Argyle.
Waddle praises them and Moore for their efforts so far, but says his one criticism would be that they drop off when they take the lead in games.
He told The Star: “I like Darren [Moore], he’s a nice lad that I’ve met on numerous occasions – I’ve got a lot of time for him.”
“He really wants to do well, and the stuff they do on the training ground they’re putting into practice on a Saturday, and you can’t fault them at the minute. It’s going to the way it should go.
“The only criticism I might have is that when they do take the lead they drop off and go back towards the goal. I’m not one for that.
“I don’t think dropping deep always wins you games, if you look at last season how many goals did they concede late?
Quiz: What shirt number are these 25 current Sheffield Wednesday players?
“With the players they’ve got, they should be adding to the tally. When teams throw everything forward there should be gaps. I just worry about them when they’re 1-0 up with 10 minutes to go.
“But that’s the only thing. They look like they’re going to score, they’ve got goalscorers in Smith, and Gregory, and Windass.”
Sheffield Wednesday and Darren Moore next face Exeter City in third tier action on Saturday.
The Verdict
It’s hard to be critical of Darren Moore given the job he is currently doing.
Chris Waddle rightly praises the job the Owls boss is doing at present, although by saying it is ‘going the way it should go’ is perhaps taking a little bit of credit away.
His one criticism is certainly an interesting one, but, so far this campaign, it does not seem to be costing the club whatsoever.
It will be interesting to watch things closely with regards to narrow leads going forwards and if it does start catching up with the club in the second half of the season.
For now, though, the Owls are looking very strong contenders for League One promotion.