“The only concern I’d have” – Birmingham City eyeing up Brighton January transfer swoop: The verdict

Birmingham City are eyeing a move for Brighton and Hove Albion youngster Evan Ferguson it has emerged.

As per the Daily Mail, the Blues are one of a number of Championship clubs monitoring the 18-year-old’s progress ahead of the January transfer window.

The young forward has five Brighton appearances to his name, and recently represented the Republic of Ireland at international level.

With that said, we asked three of our FLW writers what they thought about the links, and whether or not Ferguson would be a good addition for the Blues.

Billy Mulley

I think the Championship interest that has surfaced for Evan Ferguson is an excellent indication as to the talent that Brighton striker Evan Ferguson possesses.

A player who ticks a lot of boxes for what is required to operate up front in the Championship, Birmingham would be an excellent destination for the young forward.

Brighton would also benefit by trusting Birmingham with Ferguson’s next point of development, with the Blues proving to be an excellent club for young players to progress this season.

They will have a real battle on their hands to secure the services of Ferguson but when looking at the clubs involved in his pursuit, he perhaps has the best chance of playing for the Blues.

Declan Harte

Evan Ferguson is a huge talent and any Championship side would be happy to seal a move for the 18-year old.

While there are obvious concerns over his lack of experience, there are still a lot of potential positives to signing the Brighton forward.

Ferguson has performed well for their U21s side this season, and has earned his first call-up to Ireland’s national team.

He could also be the right profile for John Eustace’s side, with his vibrant attacking instincts well suited to the Blues counter attacking style.

Given the older nature of the team’s current forward options, Ferguson would be a younger solution which could be just what this team needs to maintain its momentum through into the second half of the campaign.

Working under Eustace would also be a great opportunity for the striker, who needs some experience to get onto Roberto de Zerbi’s radar at Brighton.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

Blues have been quite reliant on Scott Hogan for goals this season so you can definitely understand why Eustace may be looking at potential additions come January.

Ferguson is a bit of a wildcard in my opinion. Clearly he has talent, but his lack of experience makes it hard to predict how this one would work out.

That said, his youth could be a vital asset for the side, whose forwards that feature regularly are all aged 30 or above.

The only concern I’d have is the number of loans the club already have in at St Andrews.

If he joined without anybody leaving, Ferguson would be the seventh loan signing at Blues, meaning when everyone is fit, they would have to leave two players out of the matchday squad, which is far from ideal.