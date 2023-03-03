“The only area…” – Can you identify one weakness in Burnley’s side at all? The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Burnley comfortably sit top of the Championship pile, bridging a 12-point advantage over Sheffield United, and more importantly, a 19-point advantage over Middlesbrough in third.

Emerging as the division’s top scorers and having the meanest defensive record in England’s second tier, Vincent Kompany has done a fantastic job thus far.

Possessing quality all across the pitch, Burnley have been tested from an injury standpoint several times but have managed to pull through without any issues.

Without getting too ahead of themselves, Kompany and Co. will have the Premier League in the back of their mind and will be planning for the summer with the top flight at the forefront.

Whilst we wait and see how the rest of the campaign plays out, three of our writers have assessed the Burnley squad and have shared if they see any weaknesses in the side…

Billy Mulley

I don’t see any weaknesses at all in this current Burnley side and their ability to continue to deliver excellent performances when important individuals have been missing fully justifies that.

There is competition all across the pitch and you would back anyone in the 25-man squad to come in and do a job, meaning starting XI selections have been difficult for Kompany this season.

Naturally, you start looking at the current crop of players and assessing their Premier League potential, and quite honestly, the vast majority of the squad have the ability to thrive in the top flight.

Perhaps adding some more top tier experience might be the priority when promotion is secured, but ultimately, there are no immediate weaknesses when looking at Burnley as a potential Premier League outfit.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

It’s tough to pick a weak link in such a good side.

If I had to go with one area, it would be the goalkeeper, Arijanet Muric, though.

Now it’s difficult to say he’s a weak link because a lot of what he does is very beneficial to the side.

However, on a few occasions this season, there have been some glaring errors, including a recent one I saw live against Watford.

A keeper that can play out with their feet but keep those mistakes to an absolute minimum would be ideal.

As I said, though, it does feel harsh singling out anyone in this side really give how they are playing at present.

Josh Cole

It is really difficult to identify any weaknesses in Burnley’s side as Vincent Kompany has managed to craft a fantastic squad which has taken the Championship by storm this season.

The only area that the Clarets may potentially need to add to in the upcoming transfer window is the striker position.

When you consider that Ashley Barnes and Jay Rodriguez only managed to score a combined total of three goals at this level last season, a move for an individual who has a better recent record at this level ought to be on the cards.

By nailing his recruitment again later this year, Kompany will fancy his chances of guiding the Clarets to a relative amount of success in the top-flight.