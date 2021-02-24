‘The one we should be working hardest on’ – Bristol City player assessed ahead of contract dilemma: Fan’s Voice

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Fan’s Voice’ series, where we gather original opinions from those closest to the clubs concerned on matters surrounding their team and share them with a wider audience…

Bristol City manager Nigel Pearson will get until at least the end of the current season to try and push the Robins up the table following his arrival this week.

The former Leicester and Watford manager replaces Dean Holden at the helm at Ashton Gate after results spiralled under the management of Lee Johnson’s former assistant.

Pearson watched on at the Riverside last night as Bristol City ran out 3-1 winners over Middlesbrough, with the players clearly inspired by their pre-match meeting with their new boss.

Aside from managing the team on a matchday, Pearson may also have some other big decisions to make, with several key players out of contract at the end of the season.

One of those is Jamie Paterson, who has spent time out on loan at Derby County during his time at Ashton Gate, but re-emerged in the second half of last season as a first-team player.

Paterson spent a few months out with injury this season, but was in good form earlier on, and has scored three goals and assisted twice from midfield.

FootballLeagueWorld’s Robins’ fan correspondent Kory Cook has assessed Paterson’s situation, and believes it’s a no-brainer to keep him around.

“I’m actually shocked that this isn’t a bigger topic of discussion within the fanbase,” Cook said.

“People seem to be so worried about Diedhiou and Liam Walsh, who are also out of contract, but I think Paterson is the one we should be working hardest on to try and tie down.

‘He’s one of a few leaders in our team at the moment, and has established himself as an influential figure both in the dressing room and on the pitch over the past couple of years.”

Our Verdict

We’re in agreement with Kory – Paterson should get an extension for at least two years as he’s re-emerged at Ashton Gate as a key figure.

It is worrying though that the club have let his contract run down until this point, and there must be a chance that he will assess his options when his current deal is due to expire in June.

The same can be said for Famara Diedhiou – both players are very influential and it would be bad for City if either were to depart on a free.