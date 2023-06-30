Bristol City supporters were braced for Alex Scott's departure this summer but he remains part of Nigel Pearson's squad as 2023/24 pre-season gets underway.

There has been plenty of talk and a host of teams linked but as Football League World revealed earlier this month, no one has met City's £25 million valuation so Scott remains in Bs3.

West Ham's pursuit of Alex Scott

But it seems the £105 million sale of Declan Rice to Arsenal could change things as fresh reports from the Daily Mail have indicated that West Ham United are discussing a £22 million move for Scott.

The Evening Standard has also indicated that the Hammers have held initial talks with the representatives of the 19-year-old, who has established himself as a key player at City and one of the most exciting youngsters in the Championship over the past few years, and are weighing up a move for him.

Nigel Pearson outlines Bristol City's Alex Scott stance

Everything we've seen and heard so far this summer would suggest that West Ham will need to meet the Robins' £25 million valuation of Scott to prize him away from Ashton Gate.

In March, Pearson outlined just that and told the Bristol Post: "It wouldn't surprise me that clubs are interested in him but there have been no bids. Whoever makes a proper bid at some point, will have to be a really big bid to get him.

"He has to be more than £25m, he shouldn't go for less than that."

While recently, amid reports that the club won't budge from their valuation, the City boss made it clear that he was planning for the midfielder to be part of his squad next season and that any new signings made were to play alongside the rising star not to replace him.

Alex Scott sell-on clause

Given what a bright talent Scott is, and that there are still two years left on his contract, it makes sense for the Robins to stand firm but you wonder whether they should consider an offer in the region of £22 million if it means they are able to insert a significant sell-on clause.

Scott has massive potential, with Pearson and many others repeatedly tipping him to play for England at some point in the future, so it's not a great leap to suggest that a top six club could make a move for him if he impresses at the London Stadium for what would surely be a sizeable fee.

Getting a decent percentage of that future fee may well end up being more lucrative than the £3 million extra they'd be holding out for if they rejected a £22 million offer from West Ham.

Clearly, transfer negotiations are not that simple but with so much interest in Scott, the South West club should be demanding the inclusion of a sell-on clause if at all possible - even if it means less money upfront.