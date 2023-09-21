Southampton have underwhelmed since dropping down from the Premier League last season.

Most season's there is a relegated side that comes down from the topflight and fails to hit the heights that everybody expects, and this time, that team could be Southampton.

The Saints have played seven matches so far, and are languishing in mid-table. Their start of the season provoked optimism from the supporters as they won their curtain-raiser against Sheffield Wednesday thanks to a late Che Adams strike.

However, a shock 3-1 loss to Gillingham in the first round of the Carabao Cup was followed by a dramatic 4-4 stalemate at home to Norwich City. Subsequent successes against QPR and Plymouth Argyle added points to Russell Martin's tally, but the gaining stopped there.

The Hampshire side's three most recent outings have all had the same result - defeat. The first saw them on the receiving end of a thumping at the Stadium of Light, the second, a 4-1 home defeat, and the third came last night against Ipswich Town.

Despite the doom and gloom surrounding St Mary's at the moment, it must be remembered that the season has only just begun, and there are still plenty of points to be won. Southampton just need to improve.

Who should Russell Martin bring in for the Middlesbrough game?

The Saints face Middlesbrough at the weekend. Michael Carrick's men are yet to register a victory this term, despite finishing in the top six last time around. However, manager Martin will need to make some alterations to his starting XI.

One change that has to be made will bolster Southampton's defense significantly. This has to be top of the priority list as Southampton have conceded a league high 17 goals.

Jan Bednarek has recently returned from injury and should make a welcome return to the backline. He was sidelined during the recent international break, after picking up a knock in Poland's Euro 2024 qualifier defeat against Albania.

The 27-year-old played 35 minutes on Tuesday against the Tractor Boys, coming on in place of Ryan Fraser. Taylor Harwood-Bellis has been introduced following his loan move from Manchester City, and midfielder Shea Charles has been made to deputise alongside him in Bednarek's absence.

The pair have a combined age of 40, so an experienced head like the Poland international's would hopefully stop the constant stream of goals.

Will Jan Bednarek's return help Southampton moving forward?

In short, yes, Bednarek's return will surely help. He is a natural leader and brings a commanding presence to the side.

He joined the club from Polish outfit, Lech Poznan, in June 2017. After five-years in the Premier League with the Saints, he was loaned to Aston Villa where he struggled for minutes. However, upon returning from the Midlands last January, the 27-year-old has managed to re-emerge as a regular.

Bednarek is the perfect centre-half for Martin's possession-based system. He has completed 439 total passes at a success rate of 96%, so is more than comfortable with the ball at his feet. He has also managed to chip in with a goal, netting the initial equaliser against Norwich.

He has to start on Saturday, and should be partnered with Harwood-Bellis, so that Charles is free to ply his trade in the midfield.