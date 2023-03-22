Sheffield Wednesday hit a bump in the road in their League One title charge in the form of a 4-2 defeat at Barnsley on Tuesday evening.

The Owls only have themselves to blame for the Tykes' first three goals before Liam Kitching added a fourth on the counter-attack in second half additional time.

Wednesday were left shellshocked to go 2-0 down in the opening exchanges but worked incredibly hard, showing a lot of belief and character, to come back to 2-2 in the 74th minute to set up an absorbing finish to the match.

Barnsley's first three goals were taking advantage of Wednesday errors, something that Darren Moore and supporters have not been accustomed to seeing in recent months.

There are enough strong characters and leaders in the dressing room to ensure that the defeat does not negatively impact the remaining ten games of their season, with the Owls still in a very strong position to clinch the title or at least seal automatic promotion.

However, Moore will be considering one alteration to add further experience and knowhow to the side in the goalkeeper position.

Cameron Dawson came rushing off his line when Mads Andersen threaded a pass through for Devante Cole in the tenth minute at Oakwell.

Although, when Cole latched onto the pass the angle to goal was so tight that he would not ordinarily have been considering a shot at that moment.

Dawson's positioning was very aggressive in further closing down that angle, but in the end it looked very naive as he effectively created a shooting opportunity for the striker before his defenders had a chance to recover.

Cole made the glovesman look rather foolish in sliding the ball through his legs and into the empty net behind him.

Dawson has kept ten clean sheets in 15 matches in League One this season for the Owls, all coming consecutively since mid December, so there is an argument that he should have enough credit in the bank to avoid being dropped for the mistake.

The 27-year-old was also involved in a very tight promotion race on loan at Exeter City in League Two last season, and he may be able to call on the experience in a high pressure environment to ensure his performance level is reliable between now and the end of the season.

Having said that, when an authoritative leader and someone who has seen it all before is the second choice keeper option, Moore may opt to make the change.

At 37, David Stockdale is still a capable goalkeeper for the level and though he was dropped for Dawson in mid December, he was Moore's preferred choice at the start of the campaign.

It will be interesting to see if Moore chooses to make the alteration for their trip to rock bottom Forest Green Rovers on Sunday.