Highlights Leicester City aims for automatic promotion and the addition of new players in the transfer window strengthens their competitive side.

Enzo Maresca's lack of experience as a head coach raises questions, but his success as an assistant suggests he could make a positive impact.

Despite losing key players, Leicester City remains a strong contender for a top two spot in the Championship this season.

Carlton Palmer has given his Leicester City prediction for the upcoming Championship campaign.

The Foxes suffered relegation to the second tier after eight successful seasons in the top flight.

An unexpected slide to 18th in the table saw them drop into the Championship, with the club now aiming to compete for promotion straight back to the Premier League.

Enzo Maresca has been tasked with the job of leading his players to a top two spot over the next 12 months.

The Italian was previously the assistant manager at Manchester City, working alongside Pep Guardiola at the Etihad.

What can we expect from Leicester City next season?

Leicester’s campaign gets underway on 6 August with a clash against last year’s play-off finalists Coventry City.

Palmer believes that the Foxes can earn automatic promotion next season, highlighting the work that’s been done in the transfer window to maintain a competitive side.

However, he has questioned the credentials of Maresca, who has arrived with limited experience as the main coach at a side.

“My prediction for Leicester City next season is that they will get automatically promoted with Leeds United,” Palmer told Football League World.

“I think it will be Leeds first, Leicester second.

“I think they’ve moved on the players they expected to lose after getting relegated and they have recruited the likes of Harry Winks, Conor Coady and Mads Harmansen, the goalkeeper.

“The one question mark I have is over the head coach, Enzo Maresca.

“He’s done really, really well as an assistant at all the clubs he’s been at, but this is his first head coaching role.

“Some assistants can’t make that step up to be the number one, so we will have to wait and see.”

Leicester have lost a number of high profile players over the summer, with some departing as free agents and others leaving in big-money fees.

It is apparent that more work will be done in the transfer window this summer before the final first team squad is nailed down for this season.

Replacing the likes of James Maddison and Harvey Barnes in the squad won’t be easy given how important they were during their time at the King Power Stadium.

The likes of Winks, Coady and Callum Doyle have been signed already this summer, but more arrivals could follow in their footsteps in the coming weeks.

Can Leicester City compete for automatic promotion this season?

The Leicester team is now undoubtedly weaker than it was last season, losing key players in several areas will do that to a team.

The players that have arrived bring a lot of experience with them but are downgrades on their previous options.

However, it is still easy to expect this team to compete for a top two spot this year, even with the inexperienced Maresca at the helm.

The Italian could prove a smart appointment but it is still too soon to judge what kind of impact he will have on the squad.

While it is likely going to be a competitive battle for a top two position, Leicester are still well-placed to be among the favourites.