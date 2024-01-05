Highlights Finn Azaz and Luke Cundle's departures leave a void in Plymouth Argyle's midfield.

Callum Wright has the opportunity to step up and make an impact for the team.

Wright's dribbling ability and playmaking qualities make him a strong candidate to replace Azaz and Cundle.

It appears to be going from bad to worse for those of a Plymouth Argyle persuasion.

Not long after manager Steven Schumacher switched Argyle for Stoke City, star man Finn Azaz was recalled by Aston Villa to be sold to Middlesbrough.

Wolverhampton Wanderers loanee Luke Cundle could well be the latest man to move on from Home Park, whether he likes it or not.

With this midfield duo on the way out, Callum Wright is the one Plymouth Argyle player who can most benefit.

Filling the void left by Azaz and Cundle

Finn Azaz played a key role for Plymouth Argyle as they won the League One title last season.

His combined 16 goals and assists was matched by Morgan Whittaker and bettered by only Ryan Hardie and Niall Ennis, the latter know playing his football for Blackburn Rovers.

Azaz then followed this up with seven goals and five assists in 1,770 Championship minutes.

He signed off in style, scoring a sensational volley in the six-goal thriller against Watford on New Year's Day.

Argyle fans didn’t know at the time but that was to be his last outing in the green and white.

Interim boss Neil Dewsnip confirmed to Plymouth Live that Luke Cundle on the other hand remains a Plymouth Argyle player, and will feature in the FA Cup clash with Sutton United.

"I'm aware of the speculation. I have had conversations with Wolves on that topic and as of this morning they haven't received any offers whatsoever."

Cundle has been in the headlines with Wolves reporter Liam Keen talking of links between him and two Championship clubs, Stoke City and Bristol City.

A permanent move for midfielder would price Argyle out of the conversation, just like what happened with Azaz, meaning others on the books at Home Park will be required to step up.

One of those who is presented with an opportunity to show their worth to Dewsnip and co is Callum Wright, formerly of Leicester City and more recently, Blackpool.

Callum Wright and his need to step up for PAFC

Callum Wright joined played Plymouth Argyle last January “for an undisclosed fee” from Blackpool.

He was one of a few new arrivals in that winter window and this is set to be another important January for him as an Argyle player.

Wright’s most prosperous campaign came when representing Cheltenham Town in the form of nine goals and five assists.

Then, as an Argyle man, he chipped in with some huge goals, including a winner at the death away at Shrewsbury Town last season.

Callum Wright's statistics in the EFL, as per Transfermarkt Season Club Division Appearances Goals Assists Minutes 2020/21 Cheltenham Town League Two 17 4 1 992 2021/22 Cheltenham Town League One 34 9 5 2,660 2022/23 Blackpool Championship 10 0 0 425 2022/23 Plymouth Argyle League One 20 4 4 990 2023/24 (as of 05.01.24) Plymouth Argyle Championship 15 0 0 532

Wright is yet to contribute to a goal in the Championship and he has hardly featured in truth, amassing just 531 minutes.

This comes in the form of five starts and 10 substitute appearances, on top of that the 23-year-old ran out twice in the League Cup.

Now is the perfect opportunity for Callum Wright to show his ability to make this step up to the Championship.

His dribbling ability is a real asset and he boasts great playmaking qualities too.

Replacing Azaz is no easy feat but it has to be done, and if Luke Cundle is to be recalled by his parent club as well, then Wright should be who the new Argyle boss turns to, to make the difference.