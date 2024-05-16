Highlights Acun Ilicali believes Tim Walter shares his vision for Hull City's success, emphasizing the importance of owner-manager unity.

Walter's track record with Hamburg and his attacking football mentality excite Ilicali for Hull's future progress.

Hull City's risky decision to appoint Tim Walter over Liam Rosenior reflects a gamble by owner Acun Ilicali in pursuit of Premier League promotion.

Acun Ilicali has opened up on why he has sought the appointment of Tim Walter as Hull City manager.

The German is set to be confirmed as the replacement to Liam Rosenior soon, although an official announcement may have to wait until next week.

Rosenior guided the team to seventh place in the Championship table last season, missing out on a play-off place by just three points.

However, this proved not enough to keep his position with the Tigers, with the Turkish owner opting for a change in manager, mainly due to the style of play employed by Rosenior.

The Yorkshire outfit will be hoping Walter is the man to bring them even closer to promotion to the Premier League, providing his appointment is confirmed in the near future.

Acun Ilicali opens up on Hull City's Tim Walter chase

Ilicali has claimed that success requires the manager and the owner to be on the same page, which he feels is the case with Walter.

He highlighted the 48-year-old’s mentality, and is excited by what he can bring to Hull in their fight for promotion from the Championship.

"Actually, I always believe - one of the guys in our team, a British guy, I respect him so much, he was in our team when I bought the club, I'm very close with him now, this guy said to me one thing very clearly: 'The success comes when the owner and coach are on the same page when they are very merged the success comes'," Ilicali said at a meeting with Tigers fans, via Hull Live.

“In my own life, we were always successful when we work together.

"With Liam we had it and we were number seven and we are proud.

“With this guy, this time, forget about the character's mentality, the football mentality is what I dreamed of for our club.

“Tim Walter is coming from Bayern [Munich] Under-17s, who has produced many talents in football. He has a 1.82 [points] average in Hamburg.

"His football mentality is the one I've dreamed of.

“He plays new-generation football with an attacking style of football.

“At the moment, everything looks very good and I'm very optimistic.”

Liam Rosenior's Hull City record

Hull missed out on a play-off place by just three points, with a final day defeat to Plymouth Argyle proving costly for both their top six chances and for Rosenior.

Rosenior earned a lot of praise for his work with the Tigers despite missing out on a top six finish, having overseen their rise from relegation trouble to promotion contention.

Liam Rosenior's Hull City record (all competitions as per Transfermarkt) Games Wins Draws Losses W% 78 27 28 23 34.62

The 39-year-old led City to a 15th-placed finish last season, having taken over the side when they were in danger of going down to League One.

Walter will now be tasked with the objective of achieving a place in the Premier League, providing his appointment is made official.

Tim Walter appointment is a huge gamble by Hull City and Acun Ilicali

Rosenior had the team on an upward trajectory, and there was every chance he could’ve had them competing for a top six place again next season with the right investment.

But Ilicali has opted for a change, which could prove a very big risk.

Walter has experience in the 2. Bundesliga, having worked with Stuttgart and HSV Hamburg, but he was unable to earn promotion to the German top flight during those stints.

There are no guarantees that his style of play will bring results, and his lack of English football experience could also prove an issue to getting immediate results.