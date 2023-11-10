Highlights Coventry City's season has been disappointing so far, with the team struggling in the league and without a win in five matches.

Manager Mark Robins, despite the team's poor form, has earned enough credit to navigate through this challenging period.

The sales of key players and the absence of Callum O'Hare have impacted Coventry's performance, and patience is needed as new signings adapt.

Coventry City have had a hugely underwhelming season so far, with the team just four points above the relegation zone.

Another worrying factor for Mark Robins will be the current form, as his side are without a win in five, which includes four successive defeats. They are conceding goals for fun, and they’re missing big chances. Needless to say, it’s not the combination you want.

Having reached the play-off final last season, there was hope, after investment this summer, that they could go again.

Therefore, in normal circumstances, you would be questioning whether the Sky Blues should make a managerial change, considering they’re ten points away from the top six.

However, normal circumstances don’t apply when you discuss Robins and Coventry.

This is the man who was with the club during their lowest ebb. League Two. League One. St. Andrew’s.

Robins has been through it all with Coventry, and it’s his inspirational management that has brought pride back to a famous old club that was on its knees and heading nowhere.

So, yes, they should be doing better right now, but Robins has more than enough credit in the bank to get through this period.

Plus, it’s not like he doesn’t have valid reasons to explain this poor start.

The sales of Gustavo Hamer and Viktor Gyokeres were necessary due to their contracts, but it didn’t soften the blow of losing the duo.

Coventry City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Haji Wright Antalyaspor Permanent Ellis Simms Everton Permanent Liam Kitching Barnsley Permanent Milan van Ewijk Heerenveen Permanent Bobby Thomas Burnley Permanent Tatsuhiro Sakamoto KV Oostende Permanent Brad Collins Barnsley Permanent Jay Dasilva Bristol City Permanent Joel Latibeaudiere Swansea City Permanent Yasin Ayari Brighton Loan Luis Binks Bologna Loan

Hamer was one of the outstanding midfielders in the league, with his driving runs, goals and tenacity key to what made Coventry so good.

Gyokeres’ goal record speaks for itself, and the fact he is now with Portuguese giants Sporting CP says it all. These are two high-quality players that were always going to be missed.

In fairness, new owner Doug King allowed Robins to spend the cash that was brought in, and it is frustrating that the likes of Haji Wright and Ellis Simms haven’t hit the heights expected of them in the opening months.

But, transfers are never straightforward, and you do need to have patience to allow them to adapt to their new surroundings.

Then, you have the absence of Callum O’Hare, who is just now back in the fold after a serious knee injury.

When you add in the heartbreak of that penalty shootout defeat at Wembley, it’s only right to cut all connected to the club some slack.

That doesn’t mean Robins hasn’t made mistakes this season, he obviously has. Similarly, the players shouldn’t escape criticism, as too many have made individual errors that shouldn’t happen at this level.

However, we’re only 15 games into the campaign. If the Sky Blues are hovering nervously above the relegation zone come March, then serious questions could be asked.

For now though, there needs to be an understanding that Coventry are paying the price for a hectic summer.

In Robins though, they have a manager who has consistently delivered success, in much tougher times, so they must have faith that he can do so once again.