The one big victim of Sheffield United takeover saga we should feel sorry for: Opinion

Nigerian businessman Dozy Mmobuosi is yet to seal a takeover deal to take control of Championship promotion hopefuls Sheffield United.

This should come as no surprise considering uncertainty is a huge theme at Bramall Lane at the moment. There’s uncertainty over when they are going to have their transfer embargo lifted, what financial state the club is in right now, whether they will win automatic promotion and who will be tied down to a new contract in the coming months.

You have to feel for Paul Heckingbottom – because he’s doing exceptionally well with the Blades at the moment – managing to mitigate the effects of the off-field noise and still thrive.

He hasn’t really been rewarded for his efforts off the pitch, although his players are certainly repaying his faith in them on the pitch with United currently seven points clear of third place.

Unfortunately, things off the pitch don’t seem to be as rosy, with their transfer embargo meaning that they can’t offer deals to new players.

This is a problem for Heckingbottom who will want to tie down some of his key first-teamers to new contracts – with quite a few United players seeing their contracts in South Yorkshire expire this year.

The Blades can’t fully plan for next year unless they can get some of their existing first-teamers tied down to new deals – because they can’t be sure that the likes of Oli McBurnie and Jack Robinson will stay beyond the summer.

These players need long-term financial security and unless United can guarantee them that, they will probably move elsewhere.

Getting the embargo lifted in the short term so they can start offering contracts may depend on whether the takeover goes through or not – and whilst this saga continues to drag on – so has the embargo.

This takeover uncertainty may prevent United’s manager from drawing up a list of targets too – because he won’t have any idea of the size of the budget he will have in the summer until this situation is resolved.

Heckingbottom and the Blades’ recruitment team can prepare a different set of shortlists for different budgets – but they can’t look at certain players in detail because they won’t know whether they will be in their budget or not.

This isn’t exactly ideal preparation for a potential return to the Premier League – and Mmobuosi’s stance on Heckingbottom’s future is unclear – so you have to feel for the latter at this stage when he’s achieving so much.