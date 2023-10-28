Highlights Bristol Rovers sacked Joey Barton, despite his previous success in taking them to League One with an impressive win over Scunthorpe.

The club's board felt Barton wasn't getting the best out of his players, with the team winning only four of their first 13 games this season.

Bristol Rovers have a talented attacking squad that requires an attack-minded manager to unlock their full potential and challenge higher up the table.

Bristol Rovers hopped on the managerial sacking bandwagon on Thursday when they sacked Joey Barton

The former professional footballer took Rovers up to League One in the 2021/22 season, clinching an automatic promotion spot on the final day of the season with an astounding, and controversial, 7-0 win over an already relegated Scunthorpe side.

In their first campaign back in the third tier of English football, the Gas comfortably finished outside the relegation battle, ending on 53 points and 58 goals scored, which was considerably more than many teams around them.

These promising signs, and the club's recruitment in the summer had Rovers fans, and EFL talking heads, excited about the side's upcoming League campaign.

For all that excitement, and there were lots of reasons to be, the club have gone sideways at best, through the first baker's dozen games of the season. They have won four of those first 13 games.

Obviously the Rovers board felt that Barton wasn't getting enough out of his players, and thus he was relieved of his duties.

The complaint that some had of the former manager was his style of football. It represented the club's movement in the league: sideways. With the right type of appointment, the club could be really successful with some of the talent that they have.

What type of manager should Bristol Rovers appoint?

When you look at some of the players that the Gas had at their disposal, before the opening of the summer transfer window, they had some top attacking talent.

Aaron Collins was fantastic in the previous league campaign, scoring 16 goals and assisting a further 11. Antony Evans was also a consistent contributor to the team's attacking output, and the experience and knowhow of Scott Sinclair is also very handy to have.

To add to these preexisting weapons, they brought in Jevani Brown from Exeter City, who'd scored 12 and assisted nine last season, Harvey Vale from Chelsea, and experienced Championship striker Chris Martin on a free transfer.

They have an abundance of goal-scoring talent in their team, and they need someone at the helm to unlock the door that's been holding them back a bit. An attack-minded manager is absolutely necessary if this team wants to challenge further up the table.

Bristol Rovers' top-10 best ever managers (Ranked)

Why Bristol Rovers need an attack-minded manager

The brilliance of many of the options that the Gas have up front is that they can do a bit of both, in terms of creating and finishing chances.

Yet the football that they've been playing isn't as conducive to these types of players.

A team that they'll be hoping to close to by the end of the season, if everything clicks, is Wycombe Wanderers.

They have been close to, or in, the playoffs over the last few seasons, and that's where the signings that Rovers have made dictate they should be close to.

Wanderers are averaging 44% possession per game, compared to Rovers' 57.1%, and yet they are creating more big chances per game that the Gas are (2.3 to Rovers' 2.2). Wycombe are much more efficient when they're on the ball, and Barton's former side are a bit more laboured and methodical.

If they bring in a boss who is hellbent on constant attacking pressure, they'll be a very dangerous outfit.

They've shown that they're a team who can keep the ball if they want to, so instilling that killer mentality, rather than a slowly break them down one, could unlock this team's full potential.