‘The obvious choice’, ‘Loudest roar I’ve ever heard’ – These Sunderland fans get excited over nostalgic request

With no football for the foreseeable future supporters are having to get creative in order to get their fix.

We’ve seen features, chain mails and even E-Sport competitions all taking off on social media to help fans from getting withdrawal symptoms with no match action to get themselves through the weekend.

The EFL confirmed last week that they would do all that they could to get the season finished, following the suspension of all fixtures in the Premier League, the EFL and the WSL.

This includes all matches in the Championship, League One and League Two, as well as all Academy and youth team fixtures.

As it stands, matches are postponed until April 30th, however it’s widely expected that this suspension of fixtures could be extended once again.

With that in mind clubs are doing whatever they can to stop their supporters from going insane, including posting memorable goals to keep people’s spirits up.

⏪ #ThrowbackThursday ⏪ Reply to this with your all-time favourite #SAFC goals and we'll share them across the day! Here's one to get started from @FraizerCampbell 😍 pic.twitter.com/skIbADV3Ih — Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) March 26, 2020

Sunderland did exactly that as they posted a stunner from Fraizer Campbell against Norwich City on their Twitter page before asking fans to request their own for the club to share over the coming days.

Here are some of the suggestions.

Micky Gray against Birmingham City at Roker Park in 96. — Roker Report (@RokerReport) March 26, 2020

Defoe vs Newcastle — Joshua🔴⚪😈 (@KINGMAGUIRE1) March 26, 2020

The obvious choice is this one but will also throw catts goal vs wba into the ring pic.twitter.com/u392ONOcyK — Black Cat Yank (@M_Coan47) March 26, 2020

the beach ball, it’s so stupid but the beach ball — Jesse Spector (@jessespector) March 26, 2020

Stan Cummins v West Ham United Roker Park 1980 loudest roar I ever heard ! — Neil Crritchley (@crritch1967) March 26, 2020