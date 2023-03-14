The numbers say it all, Darren Moore’s bold Sheffield Wednesday decision has paid off in style: Opinion

When Darren Moore made the decision to drop David Stockdale for Cameron Dawson in December, Sheffield Wednesday were doing very well.

The Owls have always been in the mix for promotion this season and were nine unbeaten in the league, yet the boss decided that he wanted to make what can only be described as a hugely significant call.

As well as that, it’s not like Stockdale was playing poorly. Admittedly, his levels had dropped somewhat after a positive start upon joining but few envisaged he would be on the bench when Oxford made the trip to Hillsborough eight days before Christmas.

However, as it turns out, this has been an inspired decision from Moore.

Whilst Wednesday’s defensive record is very much a team effort, Dawson has been brilliant in goal, with the side going on to win 12 and draw two of the 14 games that have been played since he came into the XI in League One. During that period, they have kept a hugely impressive ten clean sheets.

Quite simply, that is an outstanding run of form and Dawson has been critical to that, saving penalties at key moments, commanding his box and becoming the reliable keeper that many thought he could be when he broke into the team many years ago.

10 simple facts that every Sheffield Wednesday fan should know – But do you?

1 of 10 What year were the club founded? 1867 1877 1887 1897

His influence is partly why promotion now seems inevitable for Wednesday, when they had been locked in a battle with the likes of Plymouth and Ipswich.

Now, with a five-point lead over third-place, along with two games in hand, the Yorkshire club are powering their way to promotion and it’s all built on that solid defence that have conceded just 22 goals in 34 games.

The turnaround has been remarkable for Dawson too. Let’s not forget, this is a keeper who had many doubters at Hillsborough and it was decided he should be sent to League Two Exeter City last season on loan.

That temporary spell away appears to have been the making of the 27-year-old, as he starred for the Grecians as they won promotion and developed a new found confidence that seriously helped his game.

Nevertheless, it was still a brave call from Moore to give Dawson his chance at Wednesday, particularly given there is rightly a big expectancy at the club as they’re in the third tier.

For a man who is sometimes deemed too nice by observers, Moore showed his ruthless side earlier in the season but a club-record unbeaten run and clean sheets galore show it has paid off in style for Sheffield Wednesday.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.