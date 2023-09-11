The Republic of Ireland’s Euro 2024 qualifying hopes took a huge dent on Sunday night with a 2-1 home defeat to the Netherlands.

Stephen Kenny’s side are now out of the running to qualify from the group with three games still remaining.

Adam Idah found himself in an important role in the side following an injury to Evan Ferguson in the build-up to this week’s international doubleheader.

Idah first performed against France, starting in a 2-0 loss to the World Cup runners-up, before featuring against the Dutch from the start on Sunday night.

His goal gave Ireland an early lead, converting a fourth-minute penalty after a Virgil van Dijk handball was called by the referee.

How did Adam Idah perform for Republic of Ireland against France?

The forward has found himself on the fringes of the Norwich City team so far this season, so these two performances could be just the confidence boost he needs to get into David Wagner’s side.

Here we use stats from Sofascore to take a closer look at how he performed for Ireland last week…

Idah had a difficult task against two of European football’s biggest names in France and the Netherlands.

But his performances stood out, earning him plenty of praise on social media.

Second Captains’ presenter Eoin McDevitt was impressed with how the forward started the clash against Les Bleus on Thursday night.

Idah won one of his three ground duels and one of his two aerial duels against the French, combining well with Luton Town’s Chiedozie Ogbene to offer an outlet in attack.

His hold-up play also allowed Ireland to retain the ball high up the pitch, giving the rest of the team time to get involved in the attack during their few spells of significant possession.

How did Adam Idah fare against the Netherlands?

However, he fared better against the Dutch and had the beating of Van Dijk on numerous occasions - with his pace and movement causing real issues for the Liverpool defender, who was once considered one of the best in the world.

The Norwich striker had an electric start as he fluffed an early chance, only to quickly be given an opportunity to convert a penalty from the resulting corner.

It was an emphatic shot into the keeper’s bottom right, sending Brentford’s Mark Flekken the wrong way.

Idah’s pressing also had Flekken struggling to play out from the back, with him and Van Dijk finding it difficult to compete against the Championship player.

Idah had one shot on target and one shot blocked, providing Ireland’s strongest outlet in attack against Oranje on Sunday night.

The 22-year-old linked up well with teammates, completing 87% of his passes, also proved a creative force, making two key passes and creating one big chance as the Irish looked to keep their qualification hopes alive.

Unfortunately for Idah, his goal was not enough to seal all three points in Dublin as Kenny’s side conceded twice to go behind after an early goal.

The striker also got involved defensively, making one clearance and one tackle. He won one of his three ground duels and one of his three aerial duels.

The Norwich forward will be hoping that his two performances will boost his chances of playing for the Canaries this weekend when they take on Stoke City on 16 September.