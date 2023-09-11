Highlights Jason Knight's performance for the Republic of Ireland earned him praise and the man of the match award against the Netherlands.

Knight had an impressive performance, making successful dribbles, key passes, and taking shots, proving to be a menace for the Dutch defense.

Knight's work ethic off the ball and his adaptability at Bristol City have also been recognized, making him a key figure for both club and country.

Republic of Ireland’s qualification hopes for Euro 2024 received a final blow on Sunday night.

Stephen Kenny’s side lost 2–1 to the Dutch in Dublin, putting them out of contention for a top-two spot in the group.

Despite the disappointing results, the two performances saw a couple of players earn plaudits for the shift they put in against big sides such as France and the Netherlands.

Jason Knight in particular stood out, with the Bristol City star once again receiving praise for his displays for Ireland.

How did Jason Knight fare on international duty?

While the team suffered 2–0 and 2–1 losses during the international break, Knight’s stock within the squad continued to rise.

Here we look at the numbers behind his performances, using data taken from Sofascore…

Knight’s performances earned him the man of the match award against the Dutch on Sunday night.

He featured for 87 minutes before coming off in the late stages as Ireland threw on forwards to chase a result.

The midfielder attempted two dribbles in Dublin and was successful both times, made one key pass, and took one shot - proving a menace for the Dutch to defend against.

Knight’s performance caught the eye of several Ireland fans online, with a lot of people claiming he could be playing in the Premier League.

Knight was very involved in the game for Ireland, having 58 touches and completing 29 of his 33 attempted passes (88% success rate).

The 22-year-old won five of his nine ground duels and one of his four aerial duels.

Knight was also fouled four times, which offered the team an opportunity to pose an attacking threat as Ireland were playing to take advantage of set pieces.

Knight’s work ethic off the ball also caught the attention of Ireland fans, who were delighted with his performance for the team.

The Bristol City midfielder has been an important part of Kenny’s time in charge of the Boys in Green.

How well has Jason Knight settled at Bristol City?

It looks as if he will also be a key part of Nigel Pearson’s side at Bristol City, with Knight having featured in each of the team’s five Championship games so far this campaign.

He has adapted quickly to his new surroundings at Ashton Gate, making the step up from League One with relative ease.

If he can translate the performances that have Irish fans purring over to the Robins then he could be a key figure in the team’s attempts to fight for promotion this season.

City are currently eighth in the table having earned eight points from a possible 15 so far.

The team have won two, drawn two and only lost one, sitting two points behind the top six.

Next up for Pearson’s side is a clash with West Brom on 16 September as the team looks to continue its winning ways.

Knight is a sure-fire pick to be chosen to take on the Baggies this Saturday following his impressive international break.