Highlights Macauley Langstaff's impressive goal-scoring record has caught the attention of Championship clubs, making it difficult for Notts County to keep him.

Will Randall has struggled to make an impact since joining Notts County and could benefit from a loan move to reignite his career.

Youngster Madou Cisse is starting to make a breakthrough at Notts County and a loan move could help him progress further.

It's fair to say that 2023 has been a memorable year for those of a Notts County persuasion.

Back in May, the Magpies secured promotion from the National League, with a penalty shootout victory over Chesterfield in the play-off final.

That saw the club secure a return to the Football League for the first time in four years and they have adapted well to life back in League Two since.

Luke Williams' side are currently involved in the battle near the top of the table and the January transfer window could be an important one for the club, as they look to keep together a squad capable of maintaining that position for the remainder of the campaign.

So with that in mind, we've taken a look at two players who could potentially leave Notts County in the coming weeks as we get to the return of the market, right here.

1 Macauley Langstaff

Langstaff enjoyed a stunning campaign in the National League last season, where he scored 42 goals in 48 games during the campaign to help fire the club to promotion.

That saw the striker linked with a number of Championship clubs, such as Bristol City, Swansea, Cardiff, and Preston North End last season, and the fact he has continued to score consistently is likely to ensure that interest in his services emerges again when the window reopens next month.

If that does prove to be the case, then the finances that can be offered by clubs at that level, combined with the fact that the chance to make that step up in division will no doubt make such a move appealing to the 26-year-old, which could make it difficult for Notts County to retain his services come January.

2 Will Randall

Randall only joined Notts County back in the summer transfer window, signing from their now League Two rivals Sutton United on a two-year deal.

Since then however, the 26-year-old has struggled to get going at Meadow Lane, making just a handful of league appearances for the club, and even fewer starts in that time, having been hampered by injuries in the period following his arrival.

As a result, there could be an argument that the winger could benefit from a potential loan move away for the second half of this season, to help him kick-start his career once again.

Notts County - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Dan Crowley Morecambe Permanent David McGoldrick Derby County Permanent Aidan Stone Port Vale Permanent Jodi Jones Oxford United Permanent Will Randall Sutton United Permanent Lewis Macari Stoke City Loan Ollie Tipton Wolves Loan

3 Madou Cisse

Having come through the youth ranks with Notts County, Cisse is now starting to break into the first-team picture at Meadow Lane.

The 18-year-old has featured for times for the club at senior level, which includes a league debut as a substitute in the 3-0 win over Newport County back in October, and that progress may suggest he is ready to be tested in first-team level on a more regular basis.

That could best be secured with a loan move for the second half of this season that allows him to continue to progress and potentially put him in a better position to make an impact for Notts County beyond the end of this season.