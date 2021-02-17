The Nottingham Forest dilemmas Hughton will be facing ahead of tonight’s clash with Swansea at 7pm

Nottingham Forest will be looking to continue their recent impressive form on Wednesday night, as they take on promotion-chasing Swansea City at The Liberty Stadium.

Having lost just one of their last 11 league games going into this one, Forest are starting to slowly pull away from the Championship relegation zone, following their disappointing start to the season.

Swansea however, go into the game fourth in the second-tier standings, and will be looking to move to within a point of the automatic promotion places – with games in hand – with a win this evening.

With that in mind, this is not going to be an easy task for Chris Hughton’s side, and here, we’ve taken a look at two dilemmas the Forest may well be considering in the lead-up to this one.

Does he use Ryan Yates?

One selection call that Hughton may have to make in Wales this evening, comes in central midfield, with Ryan Yates a potential candidate to return from injury.

Yates hasn’t featured for Forest since the 20th January due to a calf problem, but has returned to training this week, and is in contention for selection, although Hughton has suggested that a return to action at the weekend could be more likely.

But with Cafu and James Garner having both played plenty of football in the centre of the park recently, you wonder whether Hughton might be tempted to bring Yates back into the side sooner rather than later, to give one of those to a well-earned rest.

Can his defence hold out?

You imagine that while making the trip to Wales, Hughton will be well aware of what happened the last time his side played at the Liberty Stadium, when they were thrashed 5-1 in the FA Cup just last month.

The fact that Swansea did that without their two top-scorers this season -Andre Ayew and Jamal Lowe – will be a big concern to Hughton, especially considering three of his back four who played that day, have started all four league games since then.

Another defeat like that could put a huge dent in the momentum that Forest have managed to build in the league recently, and they are not yet in the position where they can afford to take that chance, meaning Hughton will no doubt be thinking long and hard about how to approach this one ahead of that 7:00pm kick-off.