The Nottingham Forest dilemmas facing Steve Cooper ahead of Luton clash at 12:30pm

Nottingham Forest head to Kenilworth Road for an all top six clash with Luton Town in the Easter Friday lunchtime kick-off.

The Reds are the form team in the Championship at the moment and now have eyes on automatic promotion – with Bournemouth six points ahead of them with seven games to play.

Despite being winless in their last three and missing multiple players due to injury, Nathan Jones’ side are not an opposition that Forest can afford to underestimate.

If nothing else, they’re going to battle hard at Kenilworth Road and ensure that the Reds have to really earn a result.

With that in mind, we’ve highlighted the Forest dilemmas facing Cooper ahead of the lunchtime kick-off…

Whether or not to rotate with Monday’s game in mind

Two games in four days will provide Cooper with something of a dilemma concerning selection.

He’s gone with an unchanged XI in the three games since the international break but against a Luton side that play such a high-tempo game, you feel it is unlikely he’ll be able to go into both Friday and Monday’s fixtures with the same starting XI.

That means he has a decision on his hands – does he tweak things for the Hatters clash? Or go into that game with his strongest team and make any necessary alterations for the West Brom game?

It’s a dilemma, that’s for sure.

Who to start in the forward line

The Welsh coach is spoilt for choice when it comes to his forward options, particularly with Lewis Grabban returning to full fitness after the international break.

Grabban, Sam Surridge, and Joe Lolley have all impressed off the bench in recent weeks but will that mean Cooper feels the need to fix what just isn’t broken.

The front three of Phillip Zinckernagel, Brennan Johnson, and Keinan Davis have been excellent of late – helping the Reds score eight goals in their last three games – and sticking with them would be the obvious option.

But against a hard-working Luton side and with the Albion game just four days away, he may feel that a different approach is needed.

We should find out soon what he’s gone for.