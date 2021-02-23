The Nottingham Forest decisions facing Hughton ahead of tonight’s clash with Rotherham at 7:45pm

Nottingham Forest return to league action tonight with a trip to South Yorkshire to face Rotherham United at the New York Stadium.

The Reds got back to winning ways against Blackburn Rovers at the weekend, with Alex Mighten’s first ever goal at the City Ground securing a big three points for Chris Hughton’s side.

Tonight marks the start of a busy week for Forest, who make the short journey to arch rivals Derby County on Friday night.

But this evening is the main focus at the moment, with Rotherham looking to respond having lost their last three league outings.

With two games in the space of four days, squad rotation is key, and when you have a squad the size of Forest’s, this presents Hughton with a number of headaches. Here, we take a look at them…

Freshen things up in midfield?

Since arriving on loan from Manchester United last month, James Garner has been an ever present under Hughton, featuring for 90 minutes in each 0f their last five games.

Alongside him has been Cafu, with the Portuguese midfielder continuing to impress and strike a good understanding with Garner in the centre of the park.

Ryan Yates is now back available for Hughton, though, and we could well see a change in midfield in order to freshen things up and potentially give Cafu a rest.

It will be a hard decision to make, though, given how solid and organised the midfield pairing have been in recent games.

Food for thought out wide?

Saturday saw Alex Mighten round off a decent performance with a first ever goal at the City Ground, but whether he keeps his shirt tonight or not remains to be seen.

Forest have Joe Lolley waiting in the wings, and given the fact that he didn’t come on at the weekend, that may indicate his chances of featuring tonight.

Luke Freeman is also back available and came on at the weekend, so there is certainly scope to tweak things on the left-hand side, with Anthony Knockaert likely to be a guaranteed starter.