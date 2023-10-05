Highlights Fraser Forster played a crucial role in Norwich City's title-winning campaign and is currently playing for Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.

Michael Nelson, who was part of the squad during the League One triumph, is currently managing Chester-le-Street United.

Darel Russell, a Norwich youth product, moved on after the title win and is now working as a coach in Nevada for Heat FC.

Norwich City began the campaign poorly and would bring Paul Lambert in as manager to change their fortunes, and what an impact he would have as the Scottish manager led the Canaries to the League One title.

Norwich would wrap up the title in the third-last game of the season with a 2-0 victory over Gillingham.

Football League World answers the question, where are the starting XI from that historic day?

Fraser Forster

Fraser Forster joined Norwich for the season on loan from Newcastle United and was vital to their title-winning campaign.

Following his spell in East Anglia, the English international would enjoy many years at Celtic before breaking into the Premier League with Southampton, and he is still currently playing his football at this level with Tottenham Hotspur.

Michael Spillane

The Norwich youth product would leave the club after the title win to join Brentford; however, Michael Spillane would then struggle to stay at the levels he found at his first two clubs as he would move around the Football League and English pyramid.

Spillane retired in the summer of 2022 and has assumed the role of assistant manager at Chelmsford City, where he is still employed.

Michael Nelson

Michael Nelson joined the club in the summer of 2009 for the League One-winning campaign. He would be part of the squad for their next season in the championship, as they once again won promotion.

However, he would leave the club, and he would join multiple clubs throughout England and Scotland until his retirement in 2021.

Nelson is currently the manager of Chester-le-Street United.

Gary Doherty

A fan favourite at Carrow Road, Gary Doherty would leave the club after their League One winning campaign.

The former Irish international retired in 2014 from the Wycombe Wanderers and has since moved into coaching, setting up his own academy in America, The Boston Spurs Soccer School.

Michael Rose

Michael Rose had joined the club on loan to see out the season but would not return for their championship campaign.

Following his exit from Stockport County, he would move around the Football League and finally retire at Warrington Town in 2020.

Korey Smith

Coming through the youth system at Norwich, he would be part of the squad in the early Lambert years before being deemed unnecessary and being loaned out in his final season at the club before leaving in 2013.

Smith is currently playing football in League One for Derby County.

Stephen Hughes

The Scottish player joined Norwich in the summer of the League One title campaign and will be part of the squad for the next season.

He would leave the club to return to Motherwell in 2011, and he would wind down his career at East Fife in 2014.

Darel Russell

The Norwich youth product would leave the club following their title win. Darel Russell would move to Preston North End, and he would move to a few other clubs before retiring in 2014 at the Tampa Bay Rowdies.

The Englishman is currently working as a coach in Nevada for Heat FC.

Anthony McNamee

This would be one of the two league games that Anthony McNamee would play this season before rejoining for the Championship season.

McNamee has retired, and he has set up a football school since finishing playing in 2014 before becoming football manager of Enfield Borough in 2021 before being replaced for the 2023/24 season.

Grant Holt

The captain of the club under Lambert helped score the goals to lead the club to the Premier League.

The striker would work his way back down the Football League pyramid following his departure from Norwich in 2013 to join Wigan Athletic.

Holt would retire in 2022 to become a scout at West Ham under David Moyes.

Chris Martin

Chris Martin came up through the Norwich youth system but would struggle to make an impact at the club throughout his time there, being sent on loan multiple times.

Since leaving the Canaries to join Derby, he has been able to play for Scotland, and his career is still alive as he is playing the game at Bristol Rovers.