Highlights Borja Sainz's impressive performance against Sheffield Wednesday could make him a key player for Norwich in their upcoming game against Ipswich Town.

Sainz's goal and assist in his first start for the Canaries showcased his potential as a game-changer.

Norwich manager David Wagner praised Sainz's performance and emphasized his defensive improvement, indicating that the winger could play a crucial role in the team's overall strategy.

After his impressive performance against Sheffield Wednesday on Wednesday night, Norwich City winger Borja Sainz could be an important player for David Wagner's side going into the game against Ipswich Town on Saturday.

The 22-year-old scored his first goal for the Canaries as well as assisting teammate Ashley Barnes as the Canaries piled more misery onto the struggling Sheffield Wednesday side.

Sainz had hardly featured for Wagner's Norwich, and the game against the Owls was his first start for the Canaries.

The winger had been suffering from an injury which had ruled him out for most of the season so far and limited him to just eight appearances in the Championship, all coming off the bench.

Wagner will be hoping that Sainz can add some spark to his Norwich team, and he was full of praise for the Spaniard after his top performance in midweek.

“Top performance, one goal, one assist, defensively as well, apart from one situation, he was very focused and worked hard,” said the German.

“And this is the biggest space he had to improve, and where he still has to learn defensively; how we like to defend, how you have to defend in England, and he made big steps."

The win against Sheffield Wednesday leaves Norwich 11th in the table, just three points off the play-off places.

Borja Sainz can harm Ipswich Town

Of all the teams you wouldn't want to be facing at this point in the season, Ipswich Town are likely at the top of that list.

Unfortunately for Norwich City, they face a trip to Portman Road at 12:30 on Saturday to take on Kieran McKenna's high-flying Ipswich.

Somehow, the Tractor Boys are only second in the League, and if it wasn't for Leicester City's incredible form, McKenna's side would be running away with the title.

However, having won two of their last three games, Norwich City can take confidence going into what is one of the hardest games of the season.

On top of that, the inspiring form of Sainz could be used as a 'secret weapon' for the Canaries.

Having only started one game so far this season, teams haven't really got to see much of the 22-year-old, and given the glimpses of brilliance he showed against the Owls, Sainz could cause some real problems against Ipswich Town full-backs.

Borja Sainz might be Norwich City's missing piece

Borja Sainz who scored his first goal for Noriwhc in the League Cup v Fulham is available to play against Leeds.

Whilst the Canaries haven't necessarily been 'struggling' this season, they haven't quite hit the levels you'd expect of them so far this campaign.

A side full of some exceptional attacking talent, Sainz could be the piece to the attacking set-up that completes a well-rounded puzzle.

With Jonathan Rowe recently returning from injury, Sainz and Rowe could occupy the spaces on the wing, either side of Ashley Barnes, who plays just behind the striker, to make a devastatingly effective support line for the number nine.

Adam Idah has started up top in recent weeks, but it's likely the 22-year-old may be replaced by Hwang Ui-jo, when the Korean returns from injury in the coming weeks, and a consistent run of games for the forwards could see them build up a solid strike-force at the top end of the pitch.