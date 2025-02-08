Norwich City may need to make quite a few signings during the summer transfer window, with a number of players set to leave in the summer, as things stand.

Anis Ben Slimane has been signed permanently, but Callum Doyle, Lewis Dobbin and new signing Jacob Wright will see their stays at Carrow Road come to an end at the end of the season.

There's an option for the Canaries to make Wright's deal a permanent one - and you would imagine they would trigger this option if it's affordable and he performs well.

But there's also a chance he heads back to Manchester City at the end of the season - and the Championship side's recruitment team will need to line up some potential replacements in the summer - with the January window now behind us.

There are a few players out of contract at the end of the season too - let's take a look at who they are.

Angus Gunn

Angus Gunn has been a key player for the Canaries in recent years, but it remains to be seen whether he will still be at Carrow Road beyond the end of the season.

The shot-stopper is currently Scotland's number one and that could help him to attract interest in the coming months, with Scottish Premiership outfit Rangers being linked in the past.

There's no doubt that Norwich will be keen to keep him in Norfolk beyond the end of the season - and they will be grateful that they have managed to retain him beyond the end of the January window.

A couple of weeks ago, Johannes Hoff Thorup revealed that talks were ongoing with the player's representatives about his future, telling the Pink Un: "I think that he's a good goalkeeper and we always want a good goalkeeper.

"It's also fair to recognise that he is out of contract this summer and there's probably interest from other clubs than just us.

"We have to find the best situation. We want to sit down with him and his agents. I know Ben [Knapper] is doing that now."

Jacob Lungi Sørensen

Jacob Sorensen signed a new one-year contract after the end of last season to extend his stay at Carrow Road.

There's also the option for the Canaries to activate a 12-month option to keep him until the summer of 2026.

With this in mind, sorting out the midfielder's contract may not be a priority for Thorup, Knapper and other key officials at the club.

Injury issues have disrupted his progress this season, but he has still been able to feature for the Norfolk side, so it remains to be seen if the option is triggered.

Emiliano Marcondes

Emiliano Marcondes has been a real asset for the Canaries this season and this is no surprise, considering he has registered some important goals and assists in the past for Brentford.

Emiliano Marcondes' time at Brentford (All competitions) Appearances 97 Goals 7 Assists 13

Picking him up on a free transfer, he is proving to be a very shrewd addition, with the player putting pen to paper on a one-year deal back in October.

Again, the club has an option to extend his stay by a further year, and it's one they will probably take up at the end of the season if he can stay fit.

Starting regularly and thriving under Thorup, it wouldn't be a surprise if all parties can agree a longer deal for the player.

Onel Hernandez

Like Sorensen, Onel Hernandez has had his 2024/25 campaign disrupted by injury issues.

However, he has still had a part to play under Thorup, and it will be interesting to see whether he has his contract extended at the end of the season.

It may depend on how well he does between now and the end of the season.

If he can shine when he gets the opportunity to perform, that may make it difficult for the Canaries not to hand him a new contract.