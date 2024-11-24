It is likely to be a time of change at Norwich City come early 2025, as the club will want to start climbing the Championship standings sooner rather than later.

The Canaries are currently marooned in mid-table after a mediocre start to 2024/25, following their hammering in last season's play-offs at the hands of Leeds United. The appointment of Johannes Hoff Thorup over the summer hoped to see the Norfolk-based club go one better in 2024/25, but there is still a lot of work required to achieve this.

This will almost certainly see new arrivals at Carrow Road in January, but the club could also see a few players leave for various reasons. Here, Football League World identifies two players who could be nearing the end of their time in yellow and green.

Borja Sainz

Borja Sainz has been Norwich's stand-out player so far this season. The 23-year-old Spaniard's goal tally has already hit the double-figure mark for the season, with fans and pundits agreeing this is more than simply a purple patch.

However, whilst this may have brought joy to the terraces of Carrow Road, an in-form player unfortunately attracts attention from clubs with more money to spend on players. With less than two months until the transfer window opens, Radio Popular de Bilbao reports Sainz's great start to the season is attracting attention from the continent, with the likes of Galatasaray, Villarreal and Atlético Madrid said to be interested.

The temptation of European football potentially at play may prove difficult for Sainz to resist a move away from Carrow Road - and it may prove even harder for the Canaries to reject such a huge sum. However, the challenge of identifying and recruiting a replacement for Sainz in a shorter time period, compared to the summer, may give the Norwich hierarchy motivation to prevent this sale while the season is ongoing.

Gabe Forsyth

After signing from Scottish outfit Hamilton Academical in 2023, 18-year-old Gabe Forsyth broke into the Canaries' first-team squad at the start of this season, coming off the bench to replace Sainz in the opening weekend defeat to Oxford United.

Since then, he has featured sporadically for Norwich but is yet to become an established player within the first team. That said, the Carrow Road hierarchy certainly sees potential in him, with Forsyth penning a new deal with the club earlier this year which will keep him there until 2027.

Therefore, for regular game time and first-team football, it seems logical for the young Scot to go out on loan for the remainder of the 2024/25 season. His new contract has provided him with a future at the club for the next few years, and a loan spell in the lower echelons of the EFL would only benefit his development. What's more, a successful bit of time away from the Canaries could give him the chance to put his case to Thorup for more regular time on the pitch in yellow and green in the future.

There is a risk this leaves Forsyth exposed to simply becoming a fringe player who is regularly loaned out by the Canaries until the end of his contract. However, the advantage of youth on his side gives him the chance to impress elsewhere for a little while and prove, long before his career peaks, that he has the potential to be a valuable commodity to Norwich in the future.