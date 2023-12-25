Highlights Loan moves may be on the cards for Vicente Reyes, Jaden Warner, and Tony Springett to gain valuable playing time.

Norwich City is keen to keep star player Jonathan Rowe amidst interest from Premier League clubs like Wolves and Aston Villa.

The January transfer window is unlikely to bring many changes to the squad due to previous departures in the summer.

The January transfer window is an opportunity for clubs to refresh their squad prior to the business end of the season, and it will be no different for Norwich City when the window opens in the next few weeks.

The summer transfer window saw a number of players leave Carrow Road, such as Max Aarons and Teemu Pukki, so it's unlikely there will be many changes to the squad in January, despite interest in some of their star names.

Norwich City - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Andrew Omobamidele Nottingham Forest Permanent (fee involved) Max Aarons AFC Bournemouth Permanent (fee involved) Milot Rashica Besiktas Permanent (fee involved) Bali Mumba Plymouth Argyle Permanent (fee involved) Kieran Dowell Rangers Permanent Teemu Pukki Minnesota Permanent Sam Byram Leeds United Permanent Danel Sinani FC St Pauli Permanent Michael McGovern Hearts Permanent Tim Krul Luton Town Permanent Christos Tzolis F Dusseldorf Loan Jonathan Tomkinson Bradford City Loan Abu Kamara Portsmouth Loan Josh Martin Without Club Permanent

Notably, David Wagner's side will have a tough task on their hands trying to keep star man Jonathan Rowe in their hands, amid interest from Premier League clubs, such as Wolves and Aston Villa, according to the Sun.

The Canaries will be desperate to keep the England U21 international on their books, in order to give themselves their best shot at earning a play-off spot come the end of the season.

That being said, there may still be a few departures in January, so we take a look at the players likely to leave Carrow Road in the next few weeks...

Vicente Reyes - Loan

The Chile U20 international joined the club in the summer from Atalanta United, and was sent on loan to gain experience with Braintree Town in October, before being recalled by the Canaries just a month later.

The 20-year-old was on the bench four times for the first-team in November, as cover for the injured Angus Gunn, but has mainly featured in Premier League 2 with Norwich City U21s, so a move to another National League side will surely be in the minds of those interested in his development.

With Gunn back in the sticks as the number one choice, it means George Long drops to the bench and there isn't a place for the 20-year-old in the first-team set-up.

Jaden Warner - Loan

The centre-back has made three appearances for the first-team this season, two 90 minutes in the defeats to Fulham and Blackburn Rovers respectively, and 64 minutes in the win against Cardiff City.

With Grant Hanley returning from injury, minutes could be sparse for Warner, so a loan move for the 21-year-old may be a smart move.

The Canaries have a number of players on loan in League One and League Two, so it would be no surprise to see Warner sent to earn experience in the lower divisions.

Tony Springett - Loan

The attacker featured off the bench in the Canaries opening six League games, but has found minutes hard to come by since.

With Borja Sainz and Przemysław Płacheta having both returned from injuries, minutes will once again become sparse for the Republic of Ireland U21 international, so a loan move might be in his best interest.

The 21-year-old spent a portion of last season with Derby County, as the Rams narrowly missed out on the League One play-offs.