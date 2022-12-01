The Norwich City player who has seen his market value drop by 60% – But why?

Todd Cantwell was once seen as one of the latest bright sparks to burst through the Norwich City academy following a raft of impressive, creative displays.

There have been several occasions in Cantwell’s career where many thought he would go onto become one of the next big stars to hit the Premier League.

The Canaries had a prolific record when it came to producing top-class players, with James Maddison, Ben Godfrey, Emi Buendia all using Carrow Road as a springboard. Cantwell was meant to be one of those players but it seems his career has stalled.

He is just 24, so he’s not even in his prime years yet so there’s still plenty of time for him to kick, but saying that, time is running low.

Despite two consistent seasons back to back where he seemingly hit his peak between 2019 and 2021, Cantwell’s stock has fallen sharply and struggled for game time while out on loan last season at Bournemouth.

In fact, Cantwell has had one of the biggest market value drops since the start of last season in the Championship.

Transfermarkt valued him at €22 million at the start of the 21/22 season but that has now dropped to €8 million, which is a 63.6% decrease.

That’s an astonishing decrease considering Cantwell was linked with Tottenham Hotspur last season but it won’t surprise many who have seen him live. His market value drop is a clear indication of his situation at Norwich and his performances over the last 12 months in the Championship.

The 24-year-old made just eight appearances last season in the Premier League before moving to Bournemouth on loan where he made just 11 in their promotion run-in.

Cantwell failed to register a goal or an assist for the Cherries meaning they were happy to allow the playmaker the chance to return to Norwich, preferring not to make the move permanent.

Performances have been just as below par this season, being trusted with more game time by manager Dean Smith, Cantwell has once again failed to register a goal or assist for the Canaries.

It’s a remarkable drop-off for a player who was once highly rated but that feels a long time ago as the former England under-21 international continues to struggle.