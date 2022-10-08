The Norwich City dilemmas facing Dean Smith ahead of Preston North End clash

Norwich City face a stern test at Carrow Road this afternoon as they host Preston North End – the team with the best defensive record in the Championship.

Dean Smith’s side moved level on points with league leaders Sheffield United in midweek thanks to a draw away at Reading but will be determined to get back to winning ways today.

Should the Blades slip up against Stoke City, a positive result would see the Canaries move to the top of the Championship table, but Smith will be determined to ensure that his side remain entirely focussed on the job in hand in Norfolk and not what might happen up at the Bet365 Stadium.

Ahead of the Preston clash, we’ve outlined a few of the dilemmas facing the Norwich boss…

How to set up against Preston’s mean defence

Preston’s defensive record this season defies belief, with Ryan Lowe’s side conceding just four goals in their 12 Championship games so far.

Norwich have hardly been in free-scoring form in recent weeks, failing to find the net more than once in their last three games, and Smith will be weighing up how to set up his side to have success against the Deepdale outfit.

Against Reading in midweek, he opted to be a little more conservative by starting an extra midfielder, Liam Gibbs, in place of Onel Hernandez – shifting to a 4-3-3.

He may feel that the Canaries can benefit from lining up with a more aggressive against Preston, particularly given they’re back on home turf and that Lowe’s side have scored just four league goals this term.

Are you a true Norwich City fan? Try score 100% on this quiz about the club’s best ever goalscorers

1 of 25 What other British club has Teemu Pukki played for aside from Norwich? Celtic Fulham Rangers Wolves

Who to start on the left

Aston Villa loanee Aaron Ramsey started on the left of the front three against the Royals but his underwhelming display may mean Smith opts to change things up against North End.

Hernandez got the nod in the 1-0 win against Blackpool last weekend but Norwich also have Danel Sinani available while Gabriel Sara has played in that position in the past.

While Teemu Pukki and Josh Sargeant have cemented their places in the side, you feel Smith doesn’t yet know who his best option is on the left.